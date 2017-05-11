Confederate Memorial Day a historical remembrance

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Confederate Memorial Day was held this year at the Old City Cemetery in Monticello on Sunday afternoon, April 30, hosted by the Major Pickens Bird Camp #1327, and joined by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. The month of April is designated as Confederate History Month by the State of Florida and the Florida Legislature.

Commander Spencer Taylor coordinated the program beginning with the the display of the flags and reciting in unison the pledges with affection, reverence, and undying devotion to the cause for which they stand. The American Flag, Bonnie Blue Flag, Stainless Banner, Stained Banner, and the Battle Flag stood proud behind the commander as he continued the service.

He read letters from years past from soldiers to their loved ones. The words explained the situations the soldiers were forced to endure, from walking miles and miles with no soles on their shoes to the sickness of the men and the bad weather and food shortage.

“We gather today to commemorate those Confederate veterans who served the cause in which they felt justified in the defense of their homeland,” began Commander Taylor. “These gallant heroes suffered much hardship during those turbulent years from 1961 to 1865. Gone but not forgotten, we stand here today to honor the memory of these Confederate soldiers who gave all for the preservation of a way of life in the South and the cause in which they believed in.”

(Not for fame or reward, not for place or for rank, not lured by ambition or goaded by necessity, but in simple obedience to duty as they understood it, these men suffered all, sacrificed all, dared all, and died.) Inscription on the Confederate Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery.