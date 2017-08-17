Spanish Missions in Florida and the Borderlands Conference

Set for October 5-7

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Tom Harmon, originally from Toledo, Ohio, started diving in the Aucilla River when he first arrived in Jefferson County, and now, he works for the Aucilla Research Institute that is studying the rich archeological history of the Aucilla River Basin and surrounding region.

As a guest speaker at the Monticello Kiwanis Club, he talked about the Spanish Missions in Florida and Borderlands Conference, a three-day event scheduled for the Monticello Opera House on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, October 5, 6 and 7.

Featuring 18 of the world's leading specialists on the First Spanish Period of Florida history, the presentations will also include video of other experts out in the field, interviewing descendants of the original native Apalachee Indians who lived in the North Florida area.

“We've lost track of these people over time,” said Harmon, and the upcoming conference will focus on what ARI has been able to discover about them, as well as any other information they have uncovered about the First Spanish Period, using cutting-edge geoscience technology.

With the new technology, “we can now go back and look at existing collections and do non-intrusive testing,” he said. Two such examples of how far geoscience technology has evolved is the ability to study the patina found on many pottery shards to uncover clues of their age and origin, and zapping grains of sand from drilled cores with an optical stimulation laser to study their “silicon memory” and determine how long they have been buried at the various sites.

Additionally, with the aid of bathymetric lidar, they have been able to produce detailed maps of the topography of the shallow seafloor just off the coast. The sea level was once much lower than it is today, with the coastline and rivers extending several miles out from where they are now; with bathymetric mapping, ARI has been able to locate and map these drowned river channels in far more detail than was possible before.

Cooperative efforts with FSU and the University of Colorado has allowed ARI to correlate their data with climatological studies FSU is doing with ice cores drilled from the ice sheets of Greenland; and with the help of ground penetrating radar teams from the University of Colorado, they may have located what may be some seriously important sites such as burial mounds that require strict protocols for study.

Pulling all the these threads together has made ARI “way more than just archeology,” said Harmon.

The Aucilla River Basin and many other rivers in this region (with the exception of the Apalachicola River) are spring-fed or are part of a system of sinkholes, meaning that without the heavy push of normal river currents, artifacts tend to remain on the river bottoms. Jefferson County currently has the oldest found artifact in the country, dating back to 14,500 years ago, and is the site of the oldest known human habitation as well.

The reason the Aucilla River is special is that “its topograghy is unique,” said Harmon. “It was hard to interpret. We had to go back and recalibrate and learn how to interpret it.”

“There's hundreds of years of research to be done in this county,” he said. “Not counting the offshore areas.”

The Spanish Missions on Florida and Borderlands Conference, October 5-7, is free and will presented by the Aucilla Research Institute, Main street of Monticello, Florida and Florida State University Department of Anthropology. For more information contact Anne Holt at ahholt@ahhholt.com or Jana Grubbs at ariinc@embarqmail.com. For more information and a detailed map of Spanish missions located in Jefferson County, visit the website at http://missionsinflorida.com.