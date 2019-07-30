Congrats for a job well done

To the Editor, Publisher, Writers, Ad Designers, Ad Salespersons, Production Experts and Distribution Team.

CONGRATULATIONS to each of you personally and collectively as ECB Publishing for your numerous awards at the Florida Press Association Convention!

The Monticello News and the Jefferson County Journal are great papers and they serve our community well! Thanks for your diligent efforts, each week, to keep your subscribers and readers informed about local events and more…. We would be hard pressed to get this news from any other source. Your work is commendable and it is great that you have been lauded with these awards by your peers!

Best Regards,

Stephen Monroe