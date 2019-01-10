Conservative Corner by Nelson Pryor

The War on Truth Spreads

There are those who continually downplay the effectiveness of President Donald Trump. But despite their frowns, the economy keeps rolling along. One remembers Larry Summers, the nationally recognized “big man on campus”, in economics, who said, on May 23, 2017, that to believe that a 3% growth in the U. S. economy is possible is to “believe in the tooth fairy.”

Winston Churchill

There are leaders who can put things in perspective. Such a leader was Churchill. One memorable moment was when he addressed the WW II concerns of Philippe Petain of France.

Within three weeks, Petain had claimed, England would have her neck “wrung like a chicken”. Addressing the Canadian Parliament, Churchill said he had earlier warned everyone that, if necessary, England would fight alone. (And not give up like the French.) And as to Petain’s remarks, and his dismissal of England’s WW II chances, Churchill added, you can see we are some chicken! Some neck! (to great applause) 12/31/1941 New York Times 6 “Prime Minister Churchill’s Address to Canadian Parliament.”

Media fit to be tied

The news media, of course, has the potential to create the bad news it seems to want. But, try as hard as they can, they have been trumped. They just are beside themselves with the latest jobs report that over all, employers added more jobs in 2018 than they did in 2017, at a monthly average of 220,000. The “Congress passed a big corporate tax cut that essentially bathed a sizzling economy in lighter fluid.” January 5, 2019 New York Times 1. “Fed’s Approach and Jobs Data Excite Wall St.”

More than three percent wages, which for months only inched up, have begun to pick up more quickly. December’s year-over-year increase, hit 3.2 percent. The Times story said: “The recovery has gone on for so long that it has finally begun to benefit the lowest-paid workers, who have seen the biggest gains.”

Stellar Showing

President Trump is excited about the books that have been written to promote: Make American Great Again.

The December 1, 2018 New York Times 18A ran the titles. Books like: Sebastian Gorka’s Why We Fight: Recovering America’s Will to Win, Stephen Moore’s Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive Our Economy, Judge Jeanine Pirro’s Liars, Leakers, and Liberals, Gregg Jarrett’s The Russian Hoax, the Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump and Sean Spicer’s The Briefing, Politics, the Press, and the President.

“Democrats are playing political games,” Sara Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, said on December 20, “and they have to decide whether or not they hate the president more than they love this country.”

The war of words continues!