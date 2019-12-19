Controlling the court: a look at the Warriors basketball season

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The basketball schedule for the Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) Warriors began earlier this month, with the inaugural game on Friday, Dec. 6 kicking the season off.

Opening up their season with the first game of the year, the Warriors faced off against the Eagles of Oak Hall (of Gainesville, Fla.) in a game that was held on the Warrior’s home court.

It was a tight game between the Eagles and the Warriors, and although the Warriors controlled the game’s first quarter, 11-7, the Eagles managed to slip past Warrior defenses and dominate during the second quarter, 19-12. The Warrior defense continued to falter in the third quarter, with the Eagles taking a 12-11 score by the third quarter’s buzzer.

Only a few points behind the Eagles at the start of the game’s fourth and final quarter, the Warriors rallied their team and managed to overpower the Eagles 18-9, scoring a victory - albeit a tight one - in the favor of the Warriors.

Coming off their 52-47 win over the Oak Hall Eagles, the Warriors would go on to dominate the Generals of Georgia Christian School (of Valdosta, Ga.) during the Monday, Dec. 9 game that was held in the ACA gym.

The Warriors’ victory over the Generals was a landslide, with the ACA athletes walking proudly away from the court with a 65-29 win over the South Georgia team.

The triumph was short-lived, however, as the Warriors would face, and fall to, the North Florida Christian Eagles (of Tallahassee) the following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Despite their valiant efforts to hold off the North Florida Christian Eagles, the Warriors were defeated in every quarter of the game, except for the last quarter, during which the Warriors fought to overpower the Eagles 14-10.

By the end of the game, the Warriors faced their season’s first defeat, with a final score of 56-41 in the Eagles’ favor.

Not ones to stay down for long, however, the Warriors made a fast return only three days later, when they played against the Cedar Key High School Sharks (of Cedar Key, Fla.) on Friday, Dec. 13.

They might have felt the sting of loss against the Eagles only a few days prior, but the Warriors were ready for another win on their season’s belt and managed to overpower the Sharks 75-53.

The Warriors are on the warpath, ready to add a few more winning games to their season’s schedule - the next ACA Warrior boy’s basketball game will be against the Saints of the St. John Lutheran High School on Friday, Dec. 27. The game will begin at 7 p.m., and it will be held at the Saints’ home court, in Ocala, Fla.