CORRECTION: School Board Special Meeting on January 23rd

ECB Publishing BookkeeperSchool

While we strive to do our best in reporting meetings, occasionally we make mistakes. (Hey, we're human.)

In Friday, January 17th edition of the Jefferson County Journal, we mistakenly duplicated a meeting for the Jefferson County School Board and left out another one. The third meeting that should have appeared in the Jan. 17th edition is:

Jefferson County School District will hold a Special Meeting, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 6:00pm. 

The meeting will be held at the Jefferson County District Office, located at 1490 W. Washington Street, Monticello, Florida.  The public is invited to attend.

