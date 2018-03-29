Country Market and Craft Fair this weekend!

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

This Saturday, over 50 local vendors, children’s face painting, egg hunts and live music (plus much more!) will be the fare during the 3rd Annual Country Market and Craft Fair.

On March 31, starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until 3 p.m., the event will be held at Barrington Field, located at 252 Gamble Rd., in Monticello, Fl.

For kids, there will be a bounce house, sand art, face painting, an appearance by the Easter Bunny and Easter egg hunts (bring your own basket).

The egg hunts will be separated by age, with children aged 0-5 starting at 1 p.m. and ages 6-10 hunting for eggs at 2 p.m.

For adults, there will be plenty of local vendors, live music and food.

On-site parking and admission are both free for this event.

The event is partnering with Wee Care, a local non-profit that aims to reach out to and help new mothers and caretakers become supplied with everything required for their new parenting journey.

Local businesses and artisans interested in opening a vendor booth for this event are invited to contact the event organizer at CountryM_CFair@yahoo.com.

To learn more about the event, you can visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CountryMarketCraftFair.