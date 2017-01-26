County deeds animal shelter property to city, again

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The city is now greater by nearly an acre, and the county is diminished by as much.

In the spirit of cooperation that has characterized the relationship between city and county officials in the last several years, the latter last week acceded to a request from the former to convey by quitclaim deed an .87-acre parcel near the recreation park that was previously occupied by the Humane Society.

As City Attorney Bruce Leinback noted in the memo he sent to County Attorney Buck Bird, the property in question was deeded to Monticello by the county in 1989, and the city in turn leased it to the Humane Society to use as an animal shelter.

The Humane Society, however, abandoned the property about three years ago, when it acquired a new home in the Wolf Creek subdivision. And since the property, which is bordered by city property on two sides, has been used to store city vehicles.

So why the city’s present request, given that the county deeded it the property in 1989?

Leinback explained that the reason for the request is language embedded in the deed stating that the county “reserves an automatic right of reversion of this land and any improvements thereon, should the Jefferson County Humane Society discontinue its use as an animal shelter.”

“It appears that a quitclaim deed would resolve the issue and confirm the city’s ownership of the parcel,” Leinback stated in the memo.

Triggering the city’s request was the petition of another animal group that wanted to lease the property. This second group has since found another location to establish its operation, as it couldn’t wait until the city clarified if it could lease the property or not.

Even so, city officials decided to proceed with their request to the county for a clarification of the deed, in case another group in future asked to lease the property or the city itself decided to do something else with it.

County officials approved the city’s request with barely any discussion, saying they wanted to maintain the amicable and cooperative spirit that exists between the two government entities.

It wasn’t always so. Back in the 1990s, when the city and county shared fire services and the city had the paid fire department and the county contracted for fire protection, tension between the two ran high and officials from the two sides barely spoke to each other.

Much of the credit for today’s cooperative spirit is attributed to the personal relationship of City Manager Steve Wingate and County Coordinator Parrish Barwick.

