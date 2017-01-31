County eyes medical marijuana moratorium

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.



With next-door Leon and other surrounding counties contemplating or implementing moratoriums on new applications for medical marijuana dispensaries, the issue was bound to come up in Jefferson County.

And it has. The Jefferson County Commission is set to discuss a medical cannabis dispensary moratorium at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

Attorney Scott Shirley raised the issue at the commission’s last meeting in January and will be leading Thursday’s discussion.

Shirley reminded commissioners on Jan. 19 that Amendment 2, which Florida voters overwhelmingly approved in November’s general election, made medical marijuana legal in the state. Sooner or later, Shirley said, local officials were likely to have to deal with the issue.

He noted that some cities and counties were already imposing moratoriums to allow themselves time to assess the situation while the state was still in its rule-making process. He suggested that local officials might want to do the same and establish zoning requirements in the interim, limiting dispensaries to certain land-uses.

His concern, Shirley said, was that the county might get swamped with applications for dispensaries, and in the absent of zoning, local officials wouldn’t be able to control where the dispensaries went.

“I’m concerned that the dispensation of marijuana will have an impact on neighborhoods,” Shirley said.

He noted that the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) had so far permitted six facilities

that could have satellite dispensaries. But a new Senate bill filed for the coming session could up the growing facilities from six to 20, he said. It was therefore an unknown how many more dispensaries might ultimately be permitted.

The question, Shirley said, was whether Jefferson County would get “targeted for new dispensaries.”

Better to play it safe, he suggested.

County Attorney Buck Bird agreed.

“You don’t want somebody putting a dispensary next to a school,” Bird said. “Better to put a moratorium in place until you can design some zoning requirements.”

Florida became the 26th state to legalize medical marijuana last November with voters approval of Amendment 2, which allows individuals diagnosed with a debilitating medical condition to use marijuana, provided a licensed Florida physician directs it.

The law defines qualifying conditions to include cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, Parkinson’s disease, post traumatic stress disorder or any other ailment or condition of comparable class or type, as determined by a physicians.

The initiative further allows medical marijuana patients to appoint caregivers to cultivate their cannabis, and charges the FDOH to register and regulate centers that cultivate and dispense medical marijuana, as well as issuing state-registered medical marijuana identification cards to qualified patients and caregivers.