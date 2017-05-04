County imposes medical marijuana moratorium

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

For the next three or four months at least, medical marijuana dispensaries will not be allowed in Jefferson County.

That’s because the Jefferson County Commission, in a unanimous decision on Thursday, April 20, approved Ordinance 2017-042017-01.

Ordinance 2017-042017-01, as it states in brief in its very title, establishes “a temporary moratorium on dispensing and/or retail sale of medical cannabis, low-THC cannabis, and derivative products, or any related activities, within the unincorporated county.”

The ordinance’s approval went without a hitch, with the public hearing eliciting no public comment and barely lasting five minutes.

The moratorium was set to go into effect upon approval of the ordinance and to continue through Sept. 1, or earlier, if the commission decides to end it sooner.

The moratorium applies to dispensing facilities whether they are new, existing or wanting to relocate here, and it applies even if the facility is owned or operated by an approved dispensing organization.

This means that during the moratorium period, the county will not issue nor accept applications for any business tax receipts, business licenses, building or development permits or licenses of any kind for new or relocating facilities.

Officials’ stated purpose for imposing the moratorium is to allow the county’s staff time to study the potential impacts of medical marijuana and draft recommendations for the best-suited zoning districts for the dispensaries, in terms of the public health, safety and welfare, among other considerations.

Meanwhile, the Florida Legislature continues working on the overarching legal frame work that will allow the expanded use of medical marijuana, as approved by voters in the last election.

Attorney Scott Shirley, who drafted the county’s moratorium ordinance, told commissioners that he had attempted to read the legislation that lawmakers are currently working up to get an idea where the latter might be going in terms of the overall allowance and regulation of medical marijuana.

All he could say, he said, was that judging from what little he had been able to read of one of the proposals -- a 67-page bill: “We’re going to end up with a complicated piece of legislation whatever bill ultimately passes.”

For a historical perspective, the Florida Legislature in 2014 enacted the Compassionate Medical Marijuana Act, which legalized the cultivation, processing and dispensing of “Low-THC Cannabis” by licensed dispensing organizations to qualified patients, as defined by law. THC is the primary intoxicant in marijuana.

In 2016, the Legislature amended the Right to Try Act in order to legalize the cultivation, production and dispensing of “medical marijuana” and derivative products by licensed dispensing organizations to “eligible patients,” again legally defined.

In 2016 also, Florida voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment ballot initiative to legalize the cultivation, production and dispensing of medical marijuana in general. The initiative includes “High THC Cannabis” and legalizes the product to a larger population of eligible patients.

The amendment gives the Florida Department of Health six months to formulate and adopt new rules for the cultivation, processing and dispensing of medical marijuana, including “High-TDC Cannabis”, at the same time that legislators engage in lawmaking for the same purpose.

Meanwhile, marijuana remains illegal under federal law. So far, federal prosecutors have been granted discretion to defer to state regulation in those states that have legalized the use of marijuana, medical or otherwise. That discretion, however, is reportedly under review by the Trump administration.