County officials get a primer on state’s road improvement programs

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

A Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) representative last week told county commissioners about state funding opportunities for local programs available through his agency.

Dustin Castells, FDOT District 3 local programs administrator, was specifically talking about three funding sources that allow local governments to accomplish road-improvement projects.

The three programs, as Castells named them, are the Small County Outreach Program (SCOP), the Small County Assistance Program (SCRAP), and the County Incentive Grant Program (CIGP).

The purpose of SCOP, Castells said, was to assist small local governments with the repair and rehabilitation of bridges, road paving and resurfacing projects, road-related drainage improvements, and capacity and safety issues.

Castells noted that counties couldn’t have populations of more than 170,00 to be eligible for the program, and the department would only fund up to 75 percent of the cost. Because Jefferson County qualified under the Rural Economic Development Initiative (REDI), however, it could get 100 percent of a project’s cost covered, he said.

For a road to qualify for the program, Castells said, it had to be on the county road system and must be in a condition that warranted repair, rehabilitation or resurfacing.

He said projects for the program were solicited annually and applicants could submit up to two roads per application, with the deadline this year being March 24.

The purpose of SCRAP, Castells said, was to assist small counties with road resurfacing and reconstructing projects. Beginning with fiscal year 2013, he said, the FDOT was allowed to use up to $25 million annually to fund SCRAP projects, with the money allocated to the districts based on the number of their counties.

To be eligible for SCRAP, a county’s populations can’t exceed 75,000 and it must have enacted the maximum rate of the local fuel tax authorized by Florida law, Castells said.

He said the FDOT could fund up to 100 percent of a project’s costs under SCRAP.

For a road to qualify for SCRAP, it had to be part of the county’s road system on June 10, 1995, and the primary criteria for its selection, as determined by the FDOT, was its physical condition, Castells said.

He said SCRAP funding paid only for the resurfacing or reconstruction of roads. It would not pay for capacity improvements on county roads.

Castells said projects for SCRAP funding also were selected annually, with two applications permitted per county and the deadline for this year being March 24.

The CIGP, Castells said, was created to provide counties with grants to improved their transportation facilities, particularly those on the State Highway System (SHS) or that relieved traffic congestion on the SHS.

He said all counties were eligible for CIGP funding, including municipalities, whose applications was considered by the FDOT using the same evaluation criteria as for the counties.

The FDOT, Castells said, would normally fund up to 50 percent of a project’s costs. Rural counties that qualified under the REDI program, however, could apply for a waiver or reduction of the 50 percent local match, he said.

Castells said the criteria for evaluating COGP projects included the extent to which the improvement would encourage, enhance or create economic benefits; the likelihood that the assistance would enable the project to proceed earlier; and the project’s inclusion of transportation benefits for improving intermodalism and safety.

He said applications for this program were limited to one per county, with the solicitation for application going out in December and the deadline for submission this year being March 24.

Castells said good CIGP projects were those that benefited the SHS or relieved traffic congestion. He cited as examples of good CIGP projects new road constructions, turn lanes additions and capacity projects.

The rest of Castells’ presentation focused on the application process and the delivery methods for those projects that were funded.

