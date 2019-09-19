Crime beat

Alvin Green, 70; arrested Sunday, Sept. 8; charged with DUI. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Elice Nicole Hoffman, 27; arrested Sunday, Sept. 8; charged with an out-of-county warrant from Lee County. Bond set at $1,500. No release day provided.

Reginald Vandoren Walker, 29; arrested Sunday, Sept. 8; charged with attempted first-degree murder and fleeing/attempting to elude police officer. No bond amount or release day provided.

James Alonzo Thompson, 51; arrested Saturday, Sept. 7; charged with three counts of writ of attachment, child support. Bond set at $1,500. Released same day.

Jeremy Griffith, 44; arrested Saturday, Sept. 7; charged with violation of probation (VOP)/exhibition of firearm. Bond set at $150. Released on following day.

Daniel Franklin Taylor, 52; arrested Saturday, Sept. 7; charged with three counts of VOP/armed burglary. No bond amount or release day provided.

Leon Vandell Campbell, 40; arrested Thursday, Sept. 5; charged with VOP/possession of a controlled substance, marijuana; and VOP/possession of a controlled substance, cocaine. No bond amount or release day provided.

Samuel Lee Bouie, 22; arrested Wednesday, Sept. 4; charged with trespassing after warning. Bond set at $500. Released following day.

James Adam Peters, 35; arrested Wednesday, Sept. 4; charged with an out-of-county warrant. No bond amount provided. Released on following day.

Donald Ray Phillips, 54; arrested Wednesday, Sept. 4; charged with cruelty to animals. Bond set at $2,000. Released same day.

Thomas Winston Phillips, 37; arrested Wednesday, Sept. 4; charged with cruelty to animals. Bond set at $2,000. Released same day.

Ladarrious Jermaine Crumity, 34; arrested Monday, Sept. 2; charged with two counts of out-of-county warrant, battery; and failure to appear in court (FTA) on battery charge. Bond set at $1,070. No release day provided.

Brandon Clark Bradford, 30; arrested Monday, Sept. 2; charged with DUI; reckless driving, first offense; resisting without violence; and simple assault on officer. Bond set at $500. Released on following day.

Jesse Joseph West, 39; arrested Saturday, Aug. 31; charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,500. Released same day.

Tanya Jessica Reid, 42; arrested Friday, Aug. 30; charged with possession of a controlled substance, cocaine; possession of synthetic marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia/ equipment. Bond set at $5,500. Released same day.

Blair Vaughn Wooley, 25; arrested Friday, Aug. 30; charged with tampering with physical evidence. Bond set at $1,000. Released same day.

Waylon Keith Baxley, 61; arrested Friday, Aug. 30; charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and battery. Bond set at $10,000. Released same day.

Gersi Leonel Zelaya-Alvarado, 28; arrested Thursday, Aug. 29; charged with no valid driver's license. Bond set at $100. Released same day.

Christopher Rashad Jones, 32; arrested Thursday, Aug. 29; charged with VOP/criminal mischief. No bond or release day provided.

Randall Leslie Clark, 29; arrested Wednesday, Aug. 28; charged with introducing drugs into the state of Florida; possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine; tampering with or fabricating evidence; and possession of paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,000. Released following day.

Michelle Rene Boucher, 38; arrested Wednesday, Aug. 28; charged with introducing drugs into the state of Florida; possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine; and tampering with physical evidence. Bond set at $10,000. Released on Aug. 30.

Ubaldo Lopez Rodriquez, 29; arrested Tuesday, Aug. 27; charged with no valid driver's license and DUI. Bond set at $100. Released on following day.

Mark Edward Ross, 59; arrested Tuesday, Aug. 27; charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine; possession of scheduled II narcotic oxymorphone; possession of schedule II narcotic; felony driving while license suspended or revoked (DWLSR), third offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; and VOP/DWLSR. Bond set at $5,000. No release day provided.

Robert Lee Williams, 23; arrested Tuesday, Aug. 27; charged with VOP/burglary of a dwelling; VOP/felony battery; and VOP/possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. No bond or release day provided.

Floyd Melvin Seabrooks, 39; arrested Tuesday, Aug. 27; charged with domestic battery. No bond amount provided. Released following day.

Edward Willie Lastinger, 54; arrested Monday, Aug. 26; charged with the manufacture of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,000. No release day provided.

Alexanderia Kelela Saahir, 25; arrested Monday, Aug. 26; charged with child neglect without great bodily harm. No bond amount provided. Released same day.

