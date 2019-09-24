Crime beat

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Robert Williams – August 27

Robert Williams, 23, of Monticello, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 27 by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office's (JCSO) Deputy Peacock on the authority of a warrant that had been issued by the Florida Department of Corrections, due to the fact that Williams had violated the terms of his probation.

According to the warrant, Williams had previously been charged with burglary of a dwelling and two separate counts of felony battery.

As a result of those crimes, Williams was placed on two years of probation, which he broke numerous times.

The warrant details that Williams violated the terms of his probation by failing to file truthful reports with his probation officer and by failing to be at the employment that had been scheduled for him by his probation officer. The latter order had been violated a total of 15 times.

As a result of this violated probation, a warrant that called for Williams' arrest was sealed by Judge Caloca-Johnson on Monday, Aug. 26 and the following day at 4:54 p.m., Williams was taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

Williams' booking report shows that no bond would be offered for Williams' release.

Michelle Boucher and Randall Clark – August 28

Michelle Rene Boucher, 38, of Monticello and Randall Leslie Clark, 29, of Thomasville, Ga., were arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 28 by JCSO Inv. Burrus on various drug-related charges.

According to a report issued by the JCSO, Inv. Camper conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had recently crossed the state line, traveling into Florida.

Inv. Camper contacted Investigators Burrus and Matthews, asking for their assistance in interviewing the occupants.

When the investigators arrived, Inv. Camper had already identified the subjects as Michelle Boucher and Randall Clark.

According to the report issued by the JCSO, Boucher was showing factors of deception while speaking and displayed nervous behavior when spoken to by law enforcement and questioned about whether or not her vehicle contained drugs or weapons.

Due to her behavior, Inv. Burrus asked to search Boucher's vehicle, which was a request that was denied. Therefore, Inv. Matthews deployed his K-9 partner, Otis, in an external search of the car; the free-air search resulted in K-9 Otis giving positive indicators for narcotics within the vehicle.

Based on K-9 Otis' reaction, the JCSO investigators had a probable cause to search Boucher's vehicle.

Boucher and Clark were temporarily detained in JCSO's Cpl. Ryland's patrol vehicle while the search was conducted.

While nothing was discovered within the vehicle, a subsequent search of Clark and Boucher's person revealed that Clark was in possession of a scale that was covered with a crystal-like residue (which was field-tested and returned as positive for methamphetamine).

Further, when law enforcement reviewed the backseat camera footage that had been captured of Boucher and Clark while they were temporarily detained in Cpl. Ryland's patrol unit, Clark was observed tilting the camera up so that his hands were no longer visible and making it difficult for the camera to watch Boucher.

The on-scene law enforcement conducted a search of the unit's back seat and discovered a crystal-like substance on both sides of the backseat, as well as a similar substance on the vehicle's floorboard. The substance was field tested and identified as methamphetamine.

Since Cpl. Ryland checks his backseat after every transport, law enforcement could verify that the methamphetamine had been placed there by Clark or Boucher.

Both Randall Clark and Michelle Boucher were transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

Boucher was booked on the charge of introduction of drugs into the State of Florida, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and tampering with physical evidence.

Clark was booked on the charge of introduction of drugs into the State of Florida, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Boucher and Clark were individually given a $10,000 bond, which Boucher posted and was released on Friday, Aug. 30 and Clark posted his bail and was released on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Tanya Reid – August 30

Tanya Jessica Reid, 42, of Monticello, was arrested by JCSO Deputy Carey on Friday, Aug. 30 on various drug-related charges.

According to the report issued by the JCSO, Cpl. Bethea had conducted a traffic stop on Friday, June 14, on a vehicle that he had witnessed making a traffic infraction. While speaking with the occupants, Cpl. Bethea detected the odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle, and so he requested assistance from JCSO Investigators Matthews and Burrus.

After the two investigators had arrived on the scene, a probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle, with Inv. Burrus discovering a pipe, a clear bag containing 0.1 grams of cocaine and a bag containing one gram of synthetic marijuana.

All three items were located within a bag that Tanya Reid admitted belonged to her, saying that while she had not used the pipe recently, she does use it for smoking marijuana.

Due to the recovered items, Inv. Burrus requested that charges be placed against Reid for possession of cocaine, possession of synthetic cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Friday, Aug. 30, 10:10 a.m., Reid was finally taken into custody by Deputy Carey on the above charges.

Tanya Reid was booked into the Jefferson County Jail, where she was offered a $5,500 bond, which she posted and was therefore released on the same day as her arrest.

Jesse West – August 31

Jesse Joseph West, 39, of Lamont, was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 31 by JCSO Deputy Peacock after being found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

According to the report issued by the JCSO, Deputy Peacock conducted a traffic stop on a white four-door car that had been driving with a darkened driver side headlight and taillight. After running the tag on the car, Deputy Peacock also discovered that the vehicle's registration had expired in May of 2017.

Once Deputy Peacock made contact with the driver, who was identified as Jesse West, he was informed that West was headed to a gas station to purchase cigarettes.

West was advised of the reason for the traffic stop, but when asked for his license, West announced that he did not have his license on his person (although Deputy Peacock did verify that West had a valid Florida driver's license).

During routine questioning, Deputy Peacock asked West if the vehicle contained any marijuana, hemp, cocaine, heroin or meth – West said no.

Deputy McCoy, who was also present for the traffic stop, deployed K-9 Magnum for a routine external check of the vehicle, and K-9 Magnum provided a positive alert on three different locations on the outside of West's car.

West was advised of the positive alerts and asked to step out of his vehicle before given a pat-down search of his person.

After West was safely detained by Deputy Peacock, Deputy McCoy conducted a search of the vehicle, during which he discovered a syringe containing a liquid substance under the driver's seat as well as a broken glass pipe, containing a residue.

The liquid inside the syringe was field-tested and produced a positive result for methamphetamine, equally approximately seven milliliters.

West was placed under arrest for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and transported to the Jefferson County Jail, where he was offered a $2,500 bond.

Jesse West was released on bond on the same day as his arrest.

Leon Campbell – September 5

Leon Vandell Campbell, 40, of Tallahassee, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 5 by JCSO Deputy Carey on multiple charges of violation of probation.

According to the warrant that called for Campbell's arrest, Leon Campbell was sentenced to three years of probation after committing the offense of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell (marijuana) and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

However, in July of 2019, Campbell violated the terms of his probation by being in possession of a drug or narcotic that was not prescribed to him by a physician (confirmed by urinalysis).

In an analysis that was taken on Wednesday, July 10, Campbell was found to have consumed cocaine and cocaine metabolite.

As a result, a warrant calling for Campbell's arrest was released and sealed by Judge Caloca-Johnson on Thursday, Aug. 15 and at 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, Leon Campbell was taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail, where no bond would be offered for his release.

Daniel Taylor – September 7

Daniel Franklin Taylor, 52, of Tallahassee, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 7 by JCSO's Cpl. Bethea on the authority of a warrant that was issued by the Florida Department of Corrections.

According to the warrant, Taylor was sentenced to probation in April of 2018 after committing the offense of armed burglary, three counts. The warrant further states that Taylor violated the terms of his probation, which resulted in the call for his arrest.

On Tuesday, Sept. 3, Judge Caloca-Johnson sealed Taylor's arrest warrant and at 3:23 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, Taylor was taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail, where no bond would be offered for his release.