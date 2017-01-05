Crime Beat

Katerline Wooten, 50, of Greenville, FL, arrested on Sunday, Dec. 25, and charged with domestic battery. No bond information was provided. She was released on the following day.

Katina Renee Crumitie, 28, of Tallahassee, arrested on Sunday, Dec. 25, and charged with domestic battery. Bond set at $750. She was released on the following day.

Mitchell Ryan Cassell, 21, of Debary, FL, arrested on Saturday, Dec. 24, and charged with possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $500. She was released on the same day.

John Arthur Womack, 26, of Tallahassee, arrested on Dec. 24, and charged with sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of school, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,500. He was released on the same day.

Algier Varshawn Bess, 36, of Monticello, arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and charged with petit theft, resisting officer without violence and trespass after warning. Bond set at $500. No released date provided.

Wayland David Paulk, 54, of Haven, FL, arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and charged with violation of probation-driving under the influence. No bond or released date provided.

