Crime Beat

Ruby Elizabeth Lynch, 34, of Monticello, arrested Tuesday, Jan. 3, on charges of uttering or forged bank bill note, forgery of bank bill note, fraudulent use of ID, impersonating another and petit theft of less than $100. Bond set at $1,000. No released date given.

Jennifer Lilth Fitts, 45, of Lamont, arrested on Monday, Jan. 2, on charges of driving under the influence and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer. Bond set at $500. She was released on the same day.

Raquel Kay Belosic, 27, of Battle Creek, MI, was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 1, on charges of failure to register motor vehicle, driving with suspended or revoked license, failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond set at $250. She was released on the following Tuesday.

La Donte Taquis Gibson, 28, of Madison, FL, arrested on Sunday, Jan. 1, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond set at $500. He was released on the following day.

Andrea Marie Hagan, 36, of Monticello, arrested on Saturday, Dec. 31, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of prescription drug without prescription, and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond set at $7,500. She was released the same day.

Misty Leigh Wooten, 36, arrested on Friday, Dec. 30, on charges of grand theft, trafficking in a controlled substance, sale of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, sale of controlled substance, trafficking in oxycodone and resisting or obstruction of officer without violence. Bond set at $500. She was released on Jan. 2.

Javon Deanthony Hampton, 26, of Monticello, arrested on Thursday, Dec. 29, on charges of domestic battery, touching or striking and violation of probation. Bond set at $2,500. No released date given.

James Roy Lundy, 63, of Perry, FL, arrested on Thursday, Dec. 29, on charges of taking wildlife from roadside and discharging firearm in public. No bond amount given. He was released on the same day.

James Eugene Hill, 43, of Gainesville, FL, arrested on Thursday, Dec. 29, on charges of violation of probation/trafficking in stolen property, three counts. No bond or released date information provided.

John Cody Brumbley, of Monticello, arrested on Thursday, Dec. 29, on charges of trespassing by projectile, taking animal from right-of-way and trespassing on property. Bond set at $2,500. He was released on the same day.

Kelvin Gregory Pettis, 46, of Tallahassee, arrested on Thursday, Dec. 29, on charges of possession/sale of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and equipment. Bond set at $2,500. He was released on Jan. 2.

Tyler Lee Champion, 27, of Monticello, arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 28, on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, driving under the influence and attaching a tag not assigned. Bond set at $500. He was released the same day.

