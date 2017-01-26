CRIME BEAT

Aaron Thomas Weaver, 27, of Tallahassee, arrested on Monday, Jan. 16. Charged with violation of probation, trafficking in stolen property. No bond or released date provided.

Andrea Marie Hagan, 36, of Monticello, arrested on Sunday, Jan. 15. Charged with possession of drug equipment/paraphernalia. Two counts. Bond was set at $500. She was released on the same day.

Brittney Michelle Tisdale, 23, of Greenville, FL, arrested on Sunday, Jan. 15. Charged with possession of paraphernalia/drug equipment and possession of cannabinoid/bath salt, less than three grams.

Daron Clifford Holmes, 25, of Monticello, arrested on Sunday, Jan. 15. Charged with assault/battery on law enforcement officer, two counts; resisting with violence, two counts; possession of cocaine within 1,000 feet of worship building; grand theft of firearm; possession of paraphernalia/ drug equipment; possession of firearm by convicted felon; and resisting with violence. Bond was set at $5,000. He bonded out on the following day.

Ladarrious Jermaine Crumity, 32, of Madison, FL, arrested on Sunday, Jan. 15. Charged with simple battery. Bond set at $500. He was released on the following day.

Clyde Swann, 57, of Tallahassee, arrested Friday, Jan. 13. Charged with driving while license suspended or revoked. No bond or released day provided.

Earnest Daniels, 48, of Tallahassee, arrested Friday, Jan. 13. Charged with marijuana possession, less than 20 grams. Bond set at $500. He was released the same day.

Jeremy Terrell McNight, 34, of Madison, FL, arrested on Friday, Jan. 13. Charged with possession of cannabis, less than 20 grams. Bond set at $500. He was released on the same day.

Raymond Terry Smith, 35, of Monticello, arrested on Friday, Jan. 13. Charged with domestic battery by strangulation and lewd or lascivious battery. No bond or released date information provided.

Eliseo Chavez Ponce, 25, of Monticello, arrested on Friday, Jan. 13. Charged with no valid driver’s liecense. Bond set at $500. He was released on the following day.

Related