Crime Beat

Charles James Fountain Hammitt, 18, of Tallahassee, arrested on Monday, Jan.23, and charged with failure to appear in court/possession of alcohol under 21. Bond set at $250. No released date given.

Jaun Andres Barron-Delgado, 24, of Monticello, arrested on Sunday, Jan. 22, and charged with driving under the influence (DUI), DUI property damage (2 counts) and no valid driver’s license. Bond set at $500. He was released on the following day.

Bonnie Ann White, 36, of Tallahassee, arrested on Saturday, Jan 21, and charged with operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond set $100. She was released the same day.

Elexis Deloris Powe, 29, of Tallahassee, arrested on Friday, Jan. 20, and charged with grand theft damage over $1,000 and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. No bond or released date provided.

Paul Neil Baker, 51, of Tallahassee, arrested on Friday, Jan. 20, and charged with reckless driving. No bond or released date given.

Lorrie Ann Klug, 51, of Greenville, FL, arrested on Thursday, Jan. 19, and charged with driving under influence and refusal to submit to test. Bond set at $500. She was released on the same day.

Gregory Anthony Hagan, 53, of Monticello, arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and charged as habitual traffic offender and violation of probation/grant theft. Bond set at $5,000. No released date given.

Ervin Lamar Jones, 57, of Tallahassee, arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and charged with violation of probation/driving while under influence. Bond set at $100. He was released on the same day.

Related