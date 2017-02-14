Crime Beat

Michael Tontrelle Saunders, 35, of Monticello, arrested on Sunday, Feb. 5, and charged with driving with license suspended or revoked with knowledge, habitual offender; possession of controlled substance, cocaine and resisting officer without violence. Bond set at $1,000. He was released the same day.

Armando Melendez, 51, of Colorado, arrested on Sunday, Feb. 5, and charged with trespassing property and resisting officer without violence. Bond set $500. No released information provided.

Michael Andrews, 40, of Monticello, arrested on Saturday, Feb. 4, and charged with no valid driver’s license. Bond set $100. He was released on the following day.

James Ledon Wesley Jr., of Tallahassee, arrested on Saturday, Feb. 4, and charged with possession of marijuana less than 20 grams; possession of paraphernalia; and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond set at $500. He was released the same day.

Timothy Leon Kelly, 26, of Lamont, arrested on Saturday, Feb. 4, and charged with possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond set at $500. He was released on the following day.

Ronnie Bennard Spearman, 49, of Tallahassee, arrested Saturday, Feb. 4, and charged with possession/sell of controlled substance, cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia equipment; and driving while license suspended with knowledge. Bond set at $5,000. He was released on the same day.

Zyarius Nakiem Carter, 21, of Valdosta, GA, arrested on Saturday, Feb.4, and charged with knowingly driving while license suspected or revoked. Bond set at $500. He was released on the following day.

David Harris, 22, of Tallahassee, arrested on Friday, Feb. 3, and charged with violation of probation. No bond or released date provided.

Bradley Clarke Hodges, 29, of Monticello, arrested Friday, Feb.3, and charged with possession/sale of controlled substance; possession of controlled substance without prescription; possession of cannabis under 20 grams; possession of drug paraphernalia; and driving while license suspended with knowledge. Bond was set at $10,000. He was released on the following day.

David Wayne Amerson, 26, of Monticello, arrested on Friday, Feb. 3, and charged with false imprisonment and felony domestic battery. Bond set at $5,000. No released day provided.

George Gilbert West, 56, of Monticello, arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and charged with domestic battery. No bond or released date provided.

Justin Lamar Trumpet, 18, of Monticello, arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and charged with petit theft. Bond set at $100. He was released the same day.

Terrell Scott, 28, of Monticello, arrested on Monday, Jan. 30, and charged with possession of marijuana more than 20 grams, possession of paraphernalia, resisting without violence, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation. Bond set at $2,500. He was released the same day.

Joe Louis Oliver Jr., 41, of Monticello, arrested on Saturday, Jan. 28, on a write of attachment. Bond set at $2,070. No released date provided.

John Raymond Roberts, 31, of Monticello, arrested on Saturday, Jan. 28, and charged with fleeing and eluding, knowingly driving license suspended and revoked and reckless driving. Bond set at $10,000. He was released on the same day.

Charmaine Arienthia Crumitie, 22, of Monticello, arrested on Friday, Jan. 27, and charged with possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and no valid driver’s license. Bond set at $500. She was released on the following day.

Andrew Rucker Gordon, 18, of Thomasville, GA, arrested on Thursday, Jan. 26, and charged with fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer. Bond set at $1,000. He was released the same day.

Matthew Regan Clark, 37, of Monticello, arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and charged with fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, knowingly driving with license suspended, and resisting officer without violence. Bond set at $10,000. He was released on the same day.

K’Won Jamal Hayward, 18, of Monticello, arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and charged with disruption of a school function. Bond set at $500. He was released on the same day.

