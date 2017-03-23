CRIME BEAT

Daytoria Denee Davis, 28, of Osteen, FL, was arrested on Friday, March 10, and charged with possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond was set at $500. She was released the same day.

Maurice Ellis Miller, 51, of Monticello, FL, arrested on Friday, March 10, on an out of county warrant. Bond set at $25,000. Still being detained as far as jail report indicates.

Kontar Jabari Outlaw, 42, of Jacksonville, FL, arrested on Friday, March 10, and charged with violation of probation/driving while license suspended or revoked, habitual offender. No bond or released date information provided.

Samuelle Denise Drain, 29, of Valdosta, GA, arrested on Thursday, March 9, and charged with possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $500. Release was on the same day.

David Kirk Foy, 56, of Fort Walton Beach, FL, was arrested on Thursday, March 9, and charged with driving under the influence, knowingly driving while license suspended and refusing to submit to alcohol test. Bond set at $7,500. No released date provided.

Ruben Michael Lopez, 22, of Jacksonville, FL, was arrested Wednesday, March 8, and charged with possession of controlled substances, reckless driving and resisting officer without violence. No bond or release day provided.

Jason Wayne Thomas, 43, of Tallahassee, FL, was arrested on Wednesday, March 8, on charge of failure to appear, driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond set at $150. No release day provided.

Kenneth Mackenzie Marshall, 18, of North Jupiter, arrested on Tuesday, March 7, and charged with possession of synthetic marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,500. He was released on the same day.

Tristin Ingram Butler, 18, of Valdosta, GA, was arrested on Tuesday, March 7, and charged with driving under the influence and possession of liquor by a person under 21. Bond set at $500. Release was on the same day.

Samantha Lynn Vilorio, of Largo, FL, was arrested on Monday, March 6, and charged with child neglect, driving under influence and doing damage person or property, possession of cannabis less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,500. She was released on the same day.

Whildin Zeke Barrett, 28, of Seffner, FL, was arrested on Monday, March 6, and charged with violation of probation/possession of control substance with intent to sell, and violation of probation/ sell of a controlled substance. No bond or release day provided.