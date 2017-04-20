Crime Beat

Cedric Ross, 34, of Tallahassee, FL, was arrested Sunday, April 16, on charges of possession/sale of cannabis over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia or equipment. Bond set at $2,500. No released date provided.

Steven Delliott Morris, 37, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Thursday, April 13, on charges of burglary into an unoccupied dwelling, unarmed; possession of burglary tool; and resisting officer without violence. Bond set at $10,000. No released date provided.

James Edward Weaver, 29, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Thursday, April 13, on charges of failure to appear/burglary of a structure; failure to appear/dealing in stolen property; burglary of a structure; grand theft; and dealing with stolen property. No bond or released date information provided.

Fronchet Jonea Ramos, 21, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Wednesday, April 12, on charges of failure to appear/no valid driver’s license (Osceola County) and sentenced fro court (grand theft). No bond or released date information provided.

Martin Ramirez-Lagunes, 25, of Tampa, FL, arrested on Tuesday, April 11, on charges of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond set at $100. He was released on the same day.

John Arthur Womack, 27, of Tallahassee, FL, arrested on Monday, April 10, on charges of bond being revoked. No bond or released date information provided.

Related