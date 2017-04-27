Crime Beat

Delissa Keyonn Houston, 22, of Tallahassee, FL, was arrested on Sunday, April 23, and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, marijuana possession less than 20 grams and possession of drug equipment. Bond set at $500. She was released on the same day.

Rhonda Ann Pack, 45, of Tallahassee, FL. was arrested on Saturday, April 22, and charged with driving under the influence and possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond set at $500. She was released on the following day.

Jimmie Lee Davis, 47, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Saturday, April 22, and charged with petit theft, second offense. Bond set at $1,000. He was released on the same day.

Iriza Acevedo, 42, of Deland, FL, was arrested on Saturday, April 22, and charged with introduction of contraband into a state detention facility. Bond was set at $2,500. She was released on the same day.

Kenric Marshe Green, 37, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Friday, April 21, and charged with possession of counterfeited-bank bill check and grand theft, $300 to less than $5,000. Bond set at $5,000. No released date provided.

Joshua Elijah Brinson, 31, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Friday, April 21, and charged with domestic battery. Bond set at $1,500. He was released on the following day.

Brian Lewis Green, 34, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Thursday, April 20, and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and driving while under the influence. Bond set at $10,000. He was released on the following day.

Adriana Piilani Countryman, 28, of Spring Love Sandy, UT, was arrested on Wednesday, April 19, and charged with violation of probation conditions based on an original offense of grand theft of $300 but less than $5,000.