Crime Beat

Marcell Lamar McFadden, 37, of Madison, FL, was arrested on Monday, May 8, and charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon and resisting without violence. No bond or released date information provided.

Morris Clifton Bennett, 60, of Adel, GA, arrested on Sunday, May 7, and charged with violation of domestic violence protection injunction and violating protective injunction. Bond set at $3,500. He was released on the following day.

David Wayne Amerson, 26, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Sunday, May 7, and charged with violation of probation, felony battery. No bond or released date information provided.

Ahmad Woods, 37, of Crawfordville, FL, was arrested on Thursday, May 4, and charged with introduction of contraband into state correctional facility. Bond set at $5,000. No released date information provided.

Christopher Dennis Dollar, 44, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Wednesday, May 3, and charged with aggravated battery- great bodily harm, domestic. Bond set at $10,000. No released date information provided.

James Thomas McCormick, 52, of Tallahassee, FL, was arrested on Wednesday, May 3, and charged as a fugitive from justice, violation of probation. No bond or released date information provided.

Ciara Yvette Lee, 26, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Tuesday, May 2, and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, domestic. Bond set at $20,000. No released date information provided.

Shawn Marie Hitchner, 46, of Perry, FL, was arrested on Tuesday, May 2, and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia-methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia-marijuana. Bond set at $5,000. No released date information provided.

Jaelen Devoshia White, 18, of Lamont, FL, was arrested on Tuesday, May 2, and charged with battery first degree in Taylor County. No bond information provided. She was released on the same day.

Michael Tontrelle Saunders, 36, of Monticello, was arrested on Monday, May 1, and charged with failure to appear (FTA)-driving while license suspended or revoked (DWLSR), habitual offender; FTA/possession of a controlled substance; FTA/resisting officer without violence; violation of probation (VOP), DWLSR; and VOP/possession of cocaine. No bond or released date information provided.

Mark Edward Ross, 57, of Tallahassee, FL, was arrested on Monday, May 1, and charged with DWLSR, knowingly. Bond set at $500. He was released on the same day.

