Crime Beat

Michael Leon Green, 33, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Sunday, May 21, and charged with aggravated assault/deadly weapon without intent; child abuse, inflicting physical or mental pain; and domestic battery. Bond was set at $15,000. No released date provided.

Mallen Denors Pope, 52, of Valdosta, FL, was arrested on Saturday, May 20, and charged with grand theft auto, possession of burglary tools and failure to appear for driving while license suspended, in Leon County. Bond was set at $5,000. He was released on the following day.

Vincent Wendell Chambers, 49, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Friday, May 19, and charged with failure to report or register as a sex predator. Bond set at $5,000. He was released on the same day.

Timothy Allen Grubb, 34, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Friday, May 19, and charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon, domestic battery (domestic violence; and assault, domestic violence. No bond or released date information provided.

Nicholas Franklin Brock, 23, of Tallahassee, FL, was arrested on Friday, May 19, and charged with violation of probation/ marijuana sale, manufacture or delivery. No bond or released date information provided.

Brandon Bell, 31, of Tallahassee, FL, was arrested on Thursday, May 18, and charged with violation of probation for resisting officer with violence and violation of probation for battery on law enforcement officer, firefighter or EMT. No bond or released date information provided.

Sherquze Deanthony Ivey, 19, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Thursday, May 18, and charged with out of county warrant for burglary of conveyance and grand theft. Bond set at $2,500. Individual was released on the following day.

Charles Hughes, 61, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Wednesday, March 17, and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $1,000. He was released on the following day.

Jym Demosthenes, 21, of Naples, FL, was arrested on Wednesday, March 17, and charged with failure to appear for operating vehicle while license suspended, cancelled or revoked. Bond set at $2,500. No released date provided.

Breon Maurice Randall, 22, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Tuesday, March 16, and charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting without violence and leaving scene of accident with property damage. Bond set at $15,000. He was released on the following day.

Bethaney Louise Gipson, 24, of St. Petersburg, FL, was arrested on Monday, May 15, and charged with failure to appear for fleeing or eluding, leaving the scene of crash with damage, and felony fleeing or eluding police. No bond information provided. She was released on the following day.

Nancy Lee Baron, 68, of Land O’ Lakes, FL, was arrested on Sunday, May 14, and charged with introduction, removal or possession. The charge does not detail what was introduced, removed or possessed. Bond was set at $2,500. She was released on the same day.

William David Brinson, 58, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Saturday, May 13, and charged with possession of cannabis less than 20 grams and resisting arrest without violence. Bond was set at $500. He was released on the same day.

Dayton Hall Baker, 34, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Saturday, May 13, and charged as habitual offender/driving while license suspended knowingly. Bond set at $1,000. He was released on the same day.

Bradley Clarke Hodges, 29, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Friday, May 12, and charged with possession and sale of controlled substance methamphetamine; possession of controlled substance without prescription; possession of cannabis less than 20 grams; possession of drug paraphernalia; and driving while license revoked or suspended. No bond or released date information provided.

Larry Mack, 34, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Wednesday, May 10, and charged with shooting or throwing missile at dwelling, vehicle or building; aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill; criminal mischief $201 to $999 damage; and violation of probation/felony battery. Bond set at $5,000. No released date provided.

Roy Cassidy Branch, 35, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Wednesday, May 10, and charged with domestic violence. Bond was set at $500. No released date provided.

Marlon Mondrell Fogle, 34, of Tallahassee, was arrested on Wednesday, May 10, and charged with writ of attachment for child support. Bond set at $2,200. No released date provided.

Latoya Jeany Waldrop, 26, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Wednesday, May 10, and charged with violation of probation/fraudulent use of credit cards. No bond or released date information provided.

Christopher Thompson, 40, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Wednesday, May 10, and charged with violation of probation, driving while license suspended knowingly. Bond set at $100. He was released on the same day.

Marc Anthony Weaver, 31, of Tallahassee, was arrested on Tuesday, May 9, and charged failure to appear for possession of marijuana les than 20 grams and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond was set at $1,250. No released date provided.

Barry Engene Parker, 50, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Tuesday, May 9, and charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, unarmed; retaliate against informant/victim/witness; and petit theft, other theft not specified. Bond set at $2,500. No release day provided.

