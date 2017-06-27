Crime Beat

Nathan Alexander Guillory, 33, of Tallahassee, FL, was arrested Sunday, June 18, and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, knowingly. Bond set at $500. He was released on the same day.

Antonio Grant Parker, 20, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Saturday, June 17, and charged with failure to appear (FTA)/burglary of a dwelling, FTA/petit theft and FTA/possession of cannabis. No bond or released date information provided.

Diedre Denise Williams, 36, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Friday, June 16, and charged with FTA/public assistance fraud and out of county warrant. Bond set at $1,500. No released date information provided.

Scott Matthew Stringer, 34, of Tallahassee, FL, was arrested on Friday, June 16, and charged with driving under influence. Bond set at $500. He was released on the following day.

Leroy Profice, 59, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Friday, June 16, and charged with fleeing and eluding police and driving while licenses suspended or revoked, knowingly. Bond set at $2,500. No released date provided.

Richard McDyal, 31, of Perry, FL, was arrested on Wednesday, June 14, on a writ of attachment for child support. Bond set at $1,200. No released date information provided.

Johnny L. Ball, 43, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Wednesday, June 14, and charged with driving while license suspended, with knowledge; writ of attachment (child support); and writ of attachment. Bond was set at $250. No released date information provided.

Jermaine Pretince Drake, 34, of Shalimar, FL, was arrested on Wednesday, June 14, and charged with out of county warrant and obstructing officer by providing false name. No bond or released date information provided.

Gregory Miley, 37, of Lauderhill, FL, was arrested on Wednesday, June 14, and charged with writ of attachment (child support). Bond set at $3,000. He was released on the same day.

Ruby Elizabeth Lynch, 35, of Tallahassee, FL was arrested on Wednesday, June 14, and charged with driving while license suspended, with knowledge. Bond set at $500. No released date information provided.

Jonathan Albert Morales, 23, of Pembroke Pines, FL, was arrested on Tuesday, June 13, and charged with FTA/possession of controlled substance with intent to sell; FTA/possession of cannabis more than 20 grams; and FTA/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lazell Jamarder Crenshaw, 41, of Holiday, FL, was arrested on Tuesday, June 13, and charged while driving while license suspended or revoked, knowingly. Bond was set at $500. He was released on the same day.

Travis Addison, 20, of Tallahassee, FL, was arrested on Monday, June 12, and charged with FTA/violation of probation/assault. No bond or released date information provided.