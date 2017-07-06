Crime Beat

Ashlee Hunter Sober, 23, of Monticello, FL, was arrested Monday, June 26, and charged with trespassing in an unoccupied structure/conveyance and criminal mischief less than $200. Bond set at $500. She was released on the same day.

Jose Daniel Hernandez-Gomez, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Saturday, June 24, and charged with no valid driver’s license. Bond set at $100. He was released on the same day.

Alphonso Reed, 39, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Friday, June 23, and charged with burglary of dwelling/structure while armed, possession of firearms/concealed weapon by convicted felon, grand theft-firearm and trespassing property while armed with firearm. No bond or released date information provided.

Ronnie Bennard Spearman, 50, of Tallahassee, FL, was arrested Friday, June 23, and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, habitual, and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or released date information provided.

Gerald Anderson, 38, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Thursday, June 22, and charged with trespassing after warning. Bond set at $500. No released date provided.

David Lowell Tanner, 41, of Greenville, FL, was arrested on Thursday, June 22, and charged with battery, domestic violence. Bond set at $2,500. He was released on June 25.

Jennifer Brooke Parrish, 36, of Ochlocknee, GA, was arrested on Thursday, June 22, and charged with driving under influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond set at $500. She was released on the following day.

Alicia Sorci, of Labelle, FL, 27, was arrested on Wednesday, June 21, and charged with possession of more then 10 forged bills, passing counterfeited instrument, fraud uttering false bank bill, possession of tools for forgery, and larceny petit theft, 2nd degree. Bond set at $2,500. No released date information provided.

John Travis Wills, of Labelle, FL, was arrested on Wednesday, June 21, and charged with possession of more than 10 forged bills, passing counterfeited instrument, fraud uttering of false bank bill, possession of tools for forgery, and larceny petit theft, 2nd degree. Bond set at $2,500. No released date information provided.

Brian Scott Oneil, 43, of Felton, FL, was arrested on Monday, June 19, and charged on an out of county warrant. No bond or released date information provided.

Alan Ronald Holden, 55, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Monday, June 19, and charged with violation of probation, DUI. He was released on the same day.

Antoine Lamount Watson, 38, of Monticello, was arrested on Monday, June 19, and charged with disorderly intoxication. Bond set at $500. No released date information provided.