CRIME BEAT

Wyatt Leon Osteen, 64, of O’Brien, FL, was arrested on Sunday, July 9, and charged with failure to obey police or fire department, obstructing without violence. Bond set at $250. He was released on the following day.

Ashamel Feacher, 23, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Sunday, July 9, and charged with simple battery/domestic and criminal mischief. No bond or released date information provided.

Gerald Venell Larry, 31, of Lamont, FL, was arrested on Saturday, July 8, and charged with out of county warrant for failure to appear in court. Bond set at $312.50. He was released on the following day.

Paul Baker Jones, 72, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Saturday, July 8, and charged with hit and run, an unattended vehicle. Bond set at $500. He was released on the same day.

Lydon Frederick Dawson, 19, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Friday, July 7, and charged with failure to appear on various charges, including trespass on property after warning, possession of cannabis, no valid driver’s license and trespass after warning. No bond or released date information provided.

Jabori Jamere Williams, 34, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Friday, July 7, and charged with providing obscene material to child, child abuse and promoting sex performed by a child. Bond set at $30,000. He was released on the same day.

Brandon Eugene Alford, 27, of Wilmington, DE, was arrested on Friday, July 7, and charged with possession of controlled substance, heroin; possession of controlled substance, cocaine; possession of controlled substances, oyxocodone/ fentanyl; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,000. No released date information provided.

Michael Andrews 40, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Friday, July 7, and charged with driving while license suspended. No bond or released date information provided.

Thomas Hernandez Gonzales, 39, of Birmingham, AL, was arrested on Friday, July 7, and charged with no valid driver’s license. Bond was set at $100. He was released on the same day.

Gilbert Anthony Viruet, 29, of Melbourne, FL, was arrested on Tuesday, July 4, and charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,000. No released date information provided.

Mario Enrique Cax, 40, of Dallas, TX, was arrested on Tuesday, July 4, and charged with failure to appear on two charges: no valid driver’s license and possession of fraudulent driver’s license. No bond or released date information provided.

Beverly Ann Henry, 27, of Fort Pierce, FL, was arrested on Tuesday, July 4, and charged with failure to appear/driving while license suspended. No bond or released date information provided.

Norman Carson, 22, of Jacksonville, FL, was arrested on Tuesday, July 4, and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance oxicodone, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in meth and possession and sale of cocaine. Bond was set at $25,000. No released date information provided.

Tyrell Lewis Kelly, 21, of Jacksonville, FL, was arrested on Tuesday, July 4, and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance oxicodone, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in meth and possession and sale of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia and trafficking LSD. Bond was set at $25,000. No released date information provided.

Tommie Lee Kelly, 20, of Tallahassee, FL, was arrested on Tuesday, July 4, and charged with ttrafficking in a controlled substance oxicodone, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in meth, possession and sale of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia. Bond was set at $25,000. No released date information provided.

David Jerome Gillyard, 46, of Monticello, FL, was arrested Monday, July 3, and charged with violation of probation on possession of cannabis. No bond or released date information provided.

Westley Neal, 42, of Madison, FL, was arrested on Sunday, July 2, and charged with an out of county warrant. Bond was set at $350. He was released on the same day.

Tavares Carlos Mitchell, 40, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Friday, June 30, and charged with knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond was set at $500. He was released on the same day.

Clark Mitchell, 50, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Friday, July 30, and charged with possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and tampering or destruction of evidence. No bond or released date information provided.

Jeffrey Marshall Bailey, 42, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Friday, July 30, and charged with hit and run and two charges of driving under the influence, unlawful blood alcohol. Bond set at $2,500. He was released on the following day.

Jarvis Morel Proctor, 28, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Thursday, July 29, and charged with failure to appear in court on battery. Bond was set at $1,500. He was released on the same day.

Valencia Nicole Bryant, 32, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Thursday, July 29, and charged with knowingly driving while license suspended. Bond was set at $250. She was released on the same day.

Jerica Lyn Wheeler, 24, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Thursday, July 29, and charged with domestic battery. Bond was set at $500. No released date information provided.

Charmaine Arienthia Crumitie, 22, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Wednesday, July 28, and charged with no valid driver’s license. Bond was set at $100. She was released on the same day.