Crime Beat

Terrell Dante Brown, 26, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Sunday, July16, and charged with vehicle theft –grand theft of a motor vehicle and moving traffic violation – driving while license suspended or revoked. No bond or released date information provided.

Marcus Lionel McCloud, 31, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Sunday, July 16, and charged with drug equipment –possession of drug paraphernalia and cocaine possession. No bond or released date information provided.

Lisa Christina Alden, 56, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Sunday, July 16, and charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct, breach of the peace. Bond set at $1,000. She was released on the same day.

Abdulie Mohamed Cole, 26, of Tallahassee, FL, was arrested on Sunday, July 16, and charged with no driver’s license. Bond set at $100. He was released on the same day.

Eduardo Jimenez, 18, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Sunday, July 16, and charged with possession of marijuana, less than 20 grams.

Casey Allen Brumbley, 27, of Monticello, FL, of Monticello, FL, arrested on Saturday, July 15, and charged with driving while license suspended, with knowledge. Bond set at $1000. He was released on the same day.

Thorin Michael Gorski, 29, of Lamont, FL, was arrested on Friday, July 14, and charged with battery, domestic violence. Bond set at $500. He was released on the following day.

Elaine Lurry, 56, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Thursday, July 13, and charged with failure to appear in court (felony theft). No bond or released date information provided.

Mohamed Diane, 29, of Tallahassee, FL, was arrested on Wednesday, July 12, and charged with possession of cannabis less than 20 grams. Bond was set at $500. He was released on the following day.

Fronchet Jonea Ramos, 21, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Wednesday, July 12, and charged with violation of probation/grand theft. No bond or released date information provided.

Katrina Denise Webster, 25, of Monticello, FL, was arrested on Monday, July 10, and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense. Bond set at $1,000. She was released on the same day.