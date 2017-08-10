Crime Beat

Lazaro Alman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Juan Carlos Ortiz, 31, of Miami, FL; arrested Sunday, July 30; charged with driving while license suspended or revoked (DWLS/R), habitual. Bond set at $1,000. No released date provided.

Rayshon Shonta Cockfield, 29, of Monticello, FL; arrested Saturday, July 29; charged with violation of probation (VOP), DWLS/R; Failure to appear in court (FTA) on DWLS/R; and FTA on no motor vehicle registration. Bond set at $100. No released date provided.

Zachary Scott Christian Jr., 19, of Monticello, FL; arrested Saturday, July 29; charged with possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $500. Released on the following day.

John Carlton Harry Jr., 37, of Madison, FL; arrested Saturday, July 29; charged with violation of parole on aggravated assault. No bond or released date provided.

Reginald Vandoren Walker, 27, of Monticello, FL; arrested Saturday, July 29; charged with VOP/battery. Bond set at $100. Released on the same day.

Henry Andre Sharpe, 45, of Monticello, FL; arrested on Friday, July 28; charged with VOP/ DWLS. Bond set at $100. Released on the same day.

Vincent Antonio Farley, 26, of Jacksonville, FL; arrested on Friday, July 28; charged with no valid driver’s license. Bond set at $100. Released on the following day.

Emmanuel Lee Bolden, 32, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Thursday, July 27; charged with DWLS/R; possession of marijuana less than 20 grams; possession of drug equipment; and out of county warrant. Bond set at $500. Released on the following day.

Keith Ray Matthews, 28, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, July 26; charged with hit and run and DWLS, third or subsequent offense. Bond set at $1,000. Released on the same day.

Ronald Lee Post, 31, of Bradenton, FL; arrested Wednesday, July 26; charged with DWLS, knowingly. Bond set at $500. Released on the same day.

Justin Scott Mabry, 31, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, July 26; charged with FTA/battery on a person 65 and FTA/abuse of elderly person. No bond or released date provided.

David Alexander Harris, 23, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Tuesday, July 25; charged with VOP/ sale, manufacture or delivery of methamphetamine.

Elexis Deloris Power, 29, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Tuesday, July 25; charged with FTA/grand theft of motor vehicle and FTA/possession of cannabis. No bond or released date provided.

Donna Kay Conroy, 64, of Monticello, FL; arrested Tuesday, July 25; charged with VOP, driving under influence (DUI). No bond set. Released on the same day.

Tanner Parker Benton, 21, of Taylor, SC, arrested Tuesday, July 25; charged with possession of controlled substance-cocaine; DUI-alcohol; possession of drug paraphernalia; and refusal to submit. Bond set at $2,500.

Casey Allen Brumbley, 27, of Monticello, FL; arrested Monday, July 24; charged with dealing in stolen properly; burglary to an unoccupied structure- unarmed; and petit theft of $100 or more, but less than $300. Bond set at $20,000. No released date provided.

Grant Edward Hempel, 23, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Sunday, July 23; charged with possession of controlled substance (hash oil/wax); possession of cannabis less than 20 grams; and possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment. Bond set at $2,500. Released on the following day.

Jamie Colette Sorin, 37, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Sunday, July 23; charged with possession of a control substance (hash oil/wax); possession of controlled substance without prescription; and possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment. Bond set at $2,500. Released on the following day.

Brice Xeryus Hamilton, 22, of Greenville, FL; arrested Sunday, July 23; charged with possession of cannabis less than 20 grams; and resisting officer without violence. Bond set at $500. Released on the same day.

Joshua Brinson, 31, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, July 21; charged with domestic battery. No bond or released date provided.

Worthem Thomas Amerson, 32, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, July 21; charged with trespassing on property after warning. No bond set. Released on July 25.

Roy Cassidy Branch, 35, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, July 21; charged with battery. No bond or released date provided.

Shedrick Tyrone Williams, 22, of Greenville, FL; arrested on Thursday, July 20; charged with VOP/possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. No bond or released date provided.

Brian Andrew Bowman, 20, of Monticello, FL; arrested on Wednesday, July 19; charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $500. Released on the following day.

Jere Lynn Baxter, 63, of Daytona Beach, FL; arrested Monday, July 17; charged with out of county warrant/FTA. No bond or released date provided.

Marcilene Ranata Custis, 37, of Monticello, FL; arrested Monday, July 17; charged with aggravated assault; battery; and shoplifting. Bond set at $2,500. No released day provided.