Crime Beat

David Michael Gavin, 34, of Holiday, FL; arrested Monday, Aug. 21; charged with out of county warrant, fraud/uttering false instrument, passing forged or altered instrument, larceny/grand theft, attaching tag not assigned and operating motorcycle with no license. Bond set at $25,013. No released date information provided.

Bobby Brinson, 43, of Lamont, FL; arrested Sunday, Aug. 20; charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $25,000. Released on following day.

Mitchell Lamar Eure, 24, of Monticello, FL; arrested Sunday, Aug. 20; charged with domestic battery. Bond set at $10,000. No released date provided.

Corey Kempton Barnhart, 32, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Friday, Aug. 18; charged with violation of probation (VOP)/false imprisonment. No bond or released date information provided.

Terry Lugene Robinson, 48, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, Aug. 18; charged with possession/sale of controlled substance. Bond set at $10,000. Released on the same day.

Balusinh Fulaji Chauhan, 68, of Live Oak, FL; arrested Thursday, Aug. 17; charged with grand theft. Bond set at $10,000. Released same day.

Latisha Evette Akins, 45, of Monticello, FL; arrested Thursday, Aug. 17; charged with failure to appear (FTA)/possession of cocaine in Leon County, and FTA/possession of paraphernalia, Leon County. No bond information provided. Released same day.

Robert Lee Jones, 53, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, Aug. 16; charged with contempt of court (child support). Bond set at $1,800. No released date information provided.

Antoine Richard Wright, 39, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Wednesday, Aug. 16; charged with contempt of court. Bond set at $1,952. Released same day.

Brezon Emanuel Gillyard, 30, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, Aug. 16; charged with contempt of court. Bond set at $2,500. No released date information provided.

Felicia Lashonda Hawkins, 30, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, Aug. 16; charged with contempt of court (non support). Bond set at $850. Released same day.

Adrian Dwayne Coates, 31, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 16; charged with contempt of court (non support). Bond set at $1,000. Released same day.

Keshawn Arkeem Francis, 23, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, Aug. 16; charged with contempt of court (non support). Bond set at $850. No released date information provided.

Derices Devon Dunlap, 42, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, Aug. 16; charged with contempt of court (non support). Bond set at $1,200. No released date information provided.

Adam Wakefield Vasquez, 26, of Monticello, FL; arrested Tuesday, Aug. 15; charged with assault/battery on a person 65 or older. No bond or released date information provided.

Develon Deandre Tribue, 46, of Orlando, FL; arrested Monday, Aug. 14; charged with contempt of court. No bond information provided. Released same day.

Robert Michael Stallings III, 38, of Monticello, FL; arrested Sunday, Aug. 13; charged with domestic battery. Bond set at $1,000. No released date information provided.

Jimmie Lee Davis, 48, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, Aug. 11; charged with petit theft. No bond or released date information provided.