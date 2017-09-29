Crime Beat

Larrison Daniel Schroll, 43, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Sunday, Sept. 17; charged with driving under influence (DUI). Bond set at $1,000. Released same day.

Brian Andrew Bowman, 20, of Monticello, FL; arrested Sunday, Sept. 17; charged with possession of cannabis under 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Joshua Matthew Stephenson, 18, of Monticello, FL; arrested Sunday, Sept. 17; charged with possession of cannabis under 20 grams and open house party. No bond information provided. Released same day.

Donna Kay Conroy, 64, of Monticello, FL; arrested Sunday, Sept. 17; charged with battery on person 65 or older, domestic. Bond set at $2,500. No released date information provided.
Louann McKinney, 58, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Friday, Sept. 15; charged with assault/battery on person 65 or older. Bond set at $5,000. Released next day.

Mohamed Diane, 30, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Friday, Sept. 15; charged with violation of probation, no valid license. No bond or released day information provided.

Thomas Mark Daroza, 53, of Fort Pierce, FL; arrested Saturday, Sept. 9; charged with DUI. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Leoninas Williams, 25, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, Sept. 6; charged with VOP/aggravated battery on a pregnant victim. No bond or released date information provided.

Lakeshia Youlanda Daniels, 29, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Wednesday, Sept. 6; charged with failure to appear in court (FTA), driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond set at $10,000. No released date information provided.

Richard Kevin Hunt, 52, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, Sept. 6; charged with battery (domestic) Leon County; and violation of conditional, Leon County. No bond amount given. Released same day.

Robert Lee Williams, 21, of Monticello, FL; arrested Tuesday, Sept. 5; charged with violation of probation/burglary dwelling or occupied conveyance; and two counts of VOP, felony battery. No bond or released date information provided.

