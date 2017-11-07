Crime Beat

Shelley Louise Irvin, 38, of Monticello, FL; arrested Sunday, Oct. 29; charged with fraudulent use of credit card; grand theft, more than $300 but less than $5,000; and violation of probation –driving while license suspended or revoked (DWLS/R). No bond information provided. Released on following day.

Riley Vaughan Brackin, 22, of Jacksonville, FL; arrested Sunday, Oct. 29; charged with DWLS/R with knowledge, second offense; and no motorcycle endorsement. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Mooresse Marshay Colson, 29, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Friday, Oct. 27; charged with DWLS/R habitual; violation of probation (VOP)/driving while license suspended; and VOP/felony fleeing and eluding. No bond or released date information provided.

Steven Lamar Turner, 42, of Dacula, GA; arrested Thursday, Oct. 26; charged with larceny, petit theft, 2nd degree, second offense. Bond set at $250. No released date provided.

Mark Herman Hezel, 48, of South Hampton, PA; arrested Thursday, Oct. 26; charged with larceny, petit theft, 2nd degree, second offense. Bond set at $250. No released date provided.

Paul Moya Peters, 18, of Monticello, Fl; arrested Wednesday, Oct. 25; charged with battery on law enforcement officer and resisting officer with violence. No bond information provided. Released on following day.

Kathy Laquana Woody, 38, of Monticello, FL; arrested Tuesday, Oct. 24; charged with DWLS with knowledge, eight offense. Bond set at $1,000. Released same day.