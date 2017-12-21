Crime Beat

Troykail Lemains Guidry, 29, of Jacksonville, FL; arrested Sunday, Dec. 10; charged with four out of county warrants for sale, manufacturing or delivery of cocaine, possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. No bond or released date information provided.

Travis Franklin Taylor, 22, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, Dec. 8; charged with no valid driver’s license. No bond or released date information provided.

Dante Lawaun Austin, 23, of Miami, FL; arrested Thursday, Dec. 7; charged with driving while license suspended or revoked (DWLS/R). Bond set at $2,500. Released same day.

Terrance Tyrone Taylor, 28, of Miami, FL; arrested Thursday, Dec. 7; charged with fraudulent attempt to use another person’s ID, forgery of credit card, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or released date information provided.

Alcide Santiago Alonso-Pinto, 22, of Tampa, FL; arrested Thursday, Dec. 7; charged with fraud and forgery, falsely embossing or alternating credit card. Bond set at $10,000. No released date provided.

Kevin Michael Croffoot, 32, of Greenville, FL; arrested Wednesday, Dec. 6; charged with DWLS with knowledge. Bond set at $1,000. Released same day.

Leon Emerson Flowers, 38, of Lamont, FL; arrested Wednesday, Dec. 6; charged with simply battery. Bond set at $2,500. No released date provided.

Daisy Ann Miller, 45, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Tuesday, Dec. 4; charged with possession of crack cocaine with intent to sell, selling of crack cocaine, possession of synthetic bath salt with intent to sell, and sell of synthetic bath salt. Bond set at $15,000. No released date provided.

Terrence Akeem Grant, 30, of Palmetto, FL; arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 4; charged with DWLS (felony) and failure to appear in court for driving while license suspended. Bond set at $1,000. Released same day.