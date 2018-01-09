Crime Beat

Mitchell Lamar Eure, 25, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, Jan. 3; charged on bond revocation for felony battery, armed burglary of an occupied dwelling, armed burglary of a conveyance, possession of firearm/concealed weapon by a felon, grand theft firearm, burglary to an unoccupied structure unarmed, grant theft of a motor vehicle and grant theft of more than $300 and less than $5,000. No bond or released date information provided.

***

Bernard Jaquan Huggins, 20, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, Jan. 3; charged with possession of cannabis under 20 grams, concealed firearm and grand theft firearm. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

***

Tre' Murris Dy'Quan, 19, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, Jan. 3; charged with grand theft firearm and concealed firearm. Bond set at $5,000. Released same day.

Deundrea Tyneak Parker, 19, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, Jan. 3; charged with failure to appear for disruption of school function. Bond set at $2,500. Released on following day.

***

Lakeita Shonta Virgil, 28, of Monticello, FL; arrested Monday, Jan. 1; charged with out of county violation of probation for petit theft. No bond information provided. Released same day.

***

Brice Xerus Hamilton, 22, of Greenville, FL; arrested Friday, Dec. 29; charged with failure to appear for possession of cannabis less than 20 grams and failure to appear for resisting officer without violence. No bond information provided. Released same day.

***

Anner Gomez-Ordonez, 32, of Monticello, FL, arrested Friday. Dec. 29; charged with domestic battery. Bond set at $5,000. No released date provided.