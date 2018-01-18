Crime Beat

Emmanuel Lee Bolden, 32, of Quincy, FL; arrested Tuesday, Jan. 9; charged with failure to appear (FTA) – Driving while license suspended or revoked (DWLSR), FTA—possession of cannabis, and FTA –possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,500. Released on the following day.

Ashlee Hunter Sober, 23, of Monticello, FL; arrested Tuesday, Jan. 9; charged with FTA –trespass on property after warning; FTA-- criminal mischief under $200; FTA—knowingly operating a vehicle while DWLS, Madison; and no motor vehicle registration, Madison. No bond or released date information provided.

Clarence Lacorday Fead, 31, of Monticello, FL; arrested Tuesday, Jan. 9; charged with parole violation/sexual battery. No bond or released date information provided.

Terri Lee Carpenter, 64, of Monticello, FL; arrested Monday, Jan. 8; charged with grand theft, more than $300, less than $5,000.

Joseph Nelson, 44, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, Jan. 5; charged with DWLS. No bond or released date information provided.

Kalydrea Rachell Alexander, 25, of Monticello, FL; arrested Thursday, Jan. 4; charged with battery, touch or strike. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Paul Almor Branch, 45, of Lamont, FL; arrested Thursday, Jan. 4; charged with DWSLR (habitual). Bond set at $1,000. Released same day.

John Tyler Hughes, 23, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Thursday, Jan. 4; charged with possession of marijuana over 20 grams. Bond set at $2,500. Released same day.