Crime Beat

Dusty Daniellanne Shiver, 21, of Monticello, FL; arrested Sunday, Jan. 21; charged with battery. No bond or released date information provided.

Eduardo Figueroa, 49, of Monticello, FL; arrested Sunday, Jan. 21; charged with loitering/prowling. Bond set at $250. Released same day.

Kendrick Cornelius Reed, 31, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Friday, Jan. 19; charged with fleeing and attempting to elude, driving while license revoked or suspended (DWLRS) habitual, resisting officer without violence and possession of cannabis. No bond or released information provided.

Coleman Ford, 57, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, Jan. 19; charged with cultivation of cannabis. No bond or released information provided.

Courtney Sherre Moody, 23, of Monticello, arrested Friday, Jan. 19; charged with grant theft, more than $300, less than $5,000. Bond set at $1,000. Released same day.

Hal Steven Shows, 64, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Friday, Jan. 19; charged with fleeing/eluding police officer, DUI -refusal after license suspension, DUI and property damage and hit and run, leaving crash with property damage. Bond set at $1,000. Released on the following day.

Carswell Virgil, 58, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, Jan. 17; charged with DUI/property damage. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Judson Russell Grosvenor, 18, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; charged with reckless driving, possession of false ID card, felony possession of controlled substance while driving, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of paraphernalia, marijuana possession with intent to sell or manufacture. Bond set at $500. Released on the following day.

Barry Engene Parker, 50, of Monticello, FL; arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 16; charged with DUI and DWLS. No bond or released date information provided.

Jeremy Michael Griffith, 42, of Lamont, FL; arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 16; charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felon. No bond or released date information provided.

Octavius Brown, 31, of Valdosta, FL; arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 16; charged with violation of probation (VOP) -grand theft and VOP uttering forgery. No bond or released date information provided.

Timothy Latner, 25, of Thomasville, GA; arrested Tuesday, Jan. 16; charged with VOP- burglary, armed, VOP -burglary of unoccupied structure, VOP – grand theft, more than $300, less than $5,000. No bond or released date information provided.

Christopher Jamie Eubanks, 27, of Cairo, GA; arrested Sunday, Jan. 14; charged with possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Sandy Dee Long, 40, of Cairo, GA; arrested Sunday, Jan. 14; charged with possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cocaine. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Ronald Bellamy, 33, of Lamont, FL; arrested Saturday, Jan. 13; charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,500. No released date provided.

Zachary Scott Christian, 42, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, Jan. 12; charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or released date information provided.

Tyler Preston Daly, 18, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, Jan. 12; charged with grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond set at $5,000. No released date provided.

Harold Vernon King, 40, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, Jan. 12; charged with resisting without violence, possession of cocaine, VOP -robbery with gun or deadly weapon. Bond set at $500. No released date provided.

Matthew David Shelley, 19, of Greenville, FL; arrested Friday, Jan. 12; charged with DWLSR. Bond set at $500. Released on the following day.

Jamie Lee Kendall, 31, of Perry, FL; arrested Friday, Jan. 12; charged with out of county VOP -tampering with evidence. No bond information provided. Released the same day.

Charlene Michele Dean, 39, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Friday, Jan. 12; charged with DWLS with knowledge. Bond set at $1,000. Released same day.

Cordell Julius Decuir, 46, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Thursday, Jan. 11; charged with failure to appear (FTA) -possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts, and FTA-DWLSR. Bond set at $1,000. Released on Jan. 15.

Cuntrell Julius Barnhart, 33, of Monticello, FL; arrested Thursday, Jan. 11; charged with out of county warrant – VOP grand theft motor vehicle and VOP – grand theft, more than $300, less than $5,000. Bond set at $5,000. Released on the following day.