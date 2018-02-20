Crime Beat

Jacob Dehner Diehl, 29, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, Jan. 31; charged with violation of injunction. No bond or released date information provided.

Lemuel Lynn Burkes, 36, of Perry, GA; arrested Tuesday, Jan. 30; charged with failure to appear (FTA)-- driving while license suspended (DWLS) and fugitive from justice, violation of probation (VOP). Bond set at $2,500. Released two days later.

John Lee Ford, 36, of Monticello, FL; arrested Monday, Jan. 29; charged with battery (domestic violence). Bond set at $1,000. Released same day.

Herman Lamar Gifford, 30, of Valdosta, GA; arrested Monday, Jan. 29; charged with burglary of unoccupied structure unarmed; larceny grant theft, more than $300 but less than $5,000; damage to property, criminal mischief more than $200; larceny grand theft first degree 100K; and damage to property, criminal mischief, $1,000 or more. Bond set at $60,000. No released date provided.