Crime Beat

Nathaniel Martez Gordon, 25, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Sunday, Feb. 11; charged with violation of probation (VOP), driving with license suspended, revoked or cancelled (DWLSRC), felony. No bond or released date information provided.

Estella Denise Roberts, 47, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Sunday, Feb. 11; charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill and disorderly intoxication. Bond set at $10,000. No released date provided.

Gerald Vernell Larry, 32, of Lamont, FL; arrested Saturday, Feb. 10; charged with resisting officer without violence and possession/sale of controlled substance. Bond set at $500. No released date information provided.

Roger Lee Nelson, 58, of Red Bay, AL; arrested Thursday, Feb. 8; failure to appear (FTA) on burglary of a structure and grand theft. No bond or information released date provided.

Brezon Emmanuel Gillyard, 31, arrested Wednesday, Feb. 7; charged with two counts of VOP for marijuana sale/ manufacture or delivery. No bond or released date information provided.

Nathan Jerome Williams, 34, of Monticello, FL; arrested Tuesday, Feb. 6; charged with felony battery and resisting without violence. Bond set at $5,000. No released date information provided.

William Alexander Branthoover, 30, of St. Augustine, FL; arrested Tuesday, Feb. 6; charged with VOP/DWLSR and VOP/DUI. No bond or released date information provided.

Daron Clifford Holmes, 26, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Monday, Feb. 5; charged with petit theft. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Ben Lamont Denson, 20, of Monticello, FL; arrested Monday, Feb. 5; charged with VOP/felony battery. No bond or released date information provided.

Tatani Chandell Dover, 18, of Monticello, FL; arrested Monday, Feb. 5; charged with robbery with firearm, possession of marijuana, less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or released date information provided.

Nancy Dequay Wilson, 37, of Monticello, FL; arrested Monday, Feb. 5; charged with domestic battery. No bond information provided. Released same day.

Lyndon Dawson, 20, of Monticello; arrested Monday, Feb. 5; charged with carrying a concealed firearm. No bond or released date information provided.

Bryanna Tahshara Adderly, 18, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Sunday, Feb. 4; charged with DWLS with knowledge and giving false name or information. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Darrell Edwards, 29, of Monticello, FL; arrested Sunday, Feb. 4; charged with violation of trespassing order. No bond or released date information provided.