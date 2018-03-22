Crime Beat

Mark Edmond Osborn, 49, of Greenville, FL; arrested Sunday, March 4; charged with domestic battery. Bond set at $2,500. Released the same day.

Freddrick Marquis Martin, 25, of North Lauderdale, FL; arrested Sunday, March 4; charged with possession of less than 20 grams of cannabis. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Shaquna Footman, 23, of Monticello, FL; arrested Saturday, March 3; charged with trespassing other than structure and trespassing occupied structure or conveyance. Bond set at $1,500. Released same day.

Haryana Mercedes Beverly, 33, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, March 2; charged with battery, touching or striking. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Regina Hawkins, 34, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, March 2; charged with battery, touching or striking. Bond said at $500. Released same day.

Keymaun Gillyard, 18, of Monticello, FL; arrested Thursday, March 1; charged with simple battery. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Edward James Dial, 40, of Morriston, FL; arrested Thursday, March 1; charged with fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer. No bond amount listed. Released the following day.

Terry Baggs, 23, of Jacksonville, FL; arrested Tuesday, Feb. 27; charged with failure to appear (FTA), driving while license suspended (DWLS). Bond set at $2,500. Released same day.

Shatavia Deorshay Campbell, 31, of Monticello, FL; arrested Tuesday, Feb. 27; charged with violation of probation (VOP), false information, adverse effect. No bond or released date information provided.

Joseph Aron King, 28, of Kingsland, GA; arrested Tuesday, Feb. 27; charged with DWLS, with knowledge. Bond set at $500. No released date provided.

Jessica Dawn Shopshire, 31, of Kingsland, GA; arrested Tuesday, Feb. 27; charged with possession of cannabis under 20 grams. Bond set at $500. No released date provided.

Gregory Jerome Hawkins, 58, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Tuesday, Feb. 27; charged with VOP, sexual battery with victim 12 to 15 and VOP, molestation of victim 12-15. No bond amount provided. Released same day.

Tokei Andre Odom, 45, of Monticello, FL; arrested Monday, Feb. 26; charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to sell; tampering with physical evidence; and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond amount or released date information provided.

Cedrick Bernard Cofield, 35, of Monticello, FL; arrested Monday, Feb. 26; charged with possession of marijuana. No bond or released date information provided.

Jacob Matthews Kersey, 32, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Saturday, Feb. 24; charged with domestic battery. No bond amount provided. Released same day.

Amber Heather Montoya, 30, of Florida (homeless); arrested Saturday, Feb. 24; charged with out of county warrant, VOP/petit theft. No bond amount provided. Released the next day.

Ashamel Feacher, 24, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, Feb. 23; charged with felony battery. No bond or released date information provided.

Milton Garrison, 22, of Madison, FL; arrested Friday, Feb 23; charged with out of county warrant. No bond amount provided. Released same day.

Jesse James Banks, 32, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, Feb. 23; charged with battery, domestic violence. No bond amount provided. Released on the following day.

Donna Antione Blake, 34, of Tampa, FL; arrested Thursday, Feb. 22; charged with possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and out of county warrant for felony petit theft. Bond set at $2,500. No released date provided.

Alphonso Speights, 34, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Thursday, Feb. 22; charged with DWLS, third or subsequent offense. Bond set at $1,000. Released same day.

Daniel Kente Hawkins, 19, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, Feb. 21; charged with VOP/petit theft. Bond set at $200. No released date information provided.

Scottie Lee Safrit, 46, of Columbia, MD: arrested Wednesday, Feb. 21; charged with fugitive from justice and petit theft first degree. No bond or released date information provided.

Dina Denise Vadney, 47, of Monticello, FL; arrested Tuesday, Feb. 20; charged with VOP/public assistance fraud. No bond or released date information provided.

Johnniemae Nichole Arthur, 33, of Monticello, FL; arrested Tuesday, Feb. 20; charged with FTA/DWLSR and FAT-neglect of a child. No bond or released date information provided.

Dusty Daniellanne Shiver, 31, of Monticello, FL; arrested Tuesday, Feb. 20; charged with bond revocation/domestic battery. No bond or released date information provided.

Richard Kevin Hunt, 52, of Monticello, FL; arrested Monday, Feb. 19; charged with VOP/domestic battery. No bond or released date information provided.

James Nealy, 35, of Monticello, FL; arrested Monday, Feb. 19; charged with VOP/sale, manufacture, distribution of bath salts, two counts. No bond or released date information provided.

Willie Lee Walker, 64, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, Feb. 16; charged with disorderly intoxication, misuse of 911. No bond amount provided. Released same day.

Shad Robert Bowman, 26, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, Feb. 14; charged with domestic battery. No bond or released date information provided.

Jeremy Michael Griffith, 42, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, Feb. 14; charged with VOP/burglary of structure or conveyance. No bond or released date information provided.

Daniel Franklin Taylor, 49, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, Feb. 14; charged with VOP/burglary, armed with explosive or weapon (6 counts); VOP/grand theft, more than $300 and less than $20,000 (5 counts); VOP/possession of firearm by felon (6 counts); and VOP/traffic in stolen property (2 counts). No bond or released date information provided.

Patrick Henry Lomprez, 30, of Monticello, FL; arrested Tuesday, Feb. 13; charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill and probation violation. No bond or released date information provided.

Ernesto Javier Ochoa, 21, of Houston, TX; arrested Tuesday, Feb. 13; charged with no valid driver's license. Bond set at $100. Released same day.