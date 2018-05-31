Crime Beat

Dayan Gomez-Brito, 43, of Colorado Springs, CO; arrested Sunday, May 20; charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and no driver's license. Bond set at $2,500. Released same day.

Mark Herman Hezel, 49, of South Hampton, PA; arrested Friday, May 18; charged with failure to appear (FTA)/petit theft. Bond set at $100. No released date information provided.

Robert Joseph Schweitzer, 41, of Alexandria, KY; arrested Thursday, May 17; charged with criminal mischief over $1,000 in property damage and grand theft. No bond information provided. Released same day.

Davonte Tyre Clark, 22, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Wednesday, May 16; charged with violation of probation (VOP)/robbery with gun or deadly weapon. No bond or released date information provided.

Brittney Michelle Tisdale, 25, of Monticello, FL; arrested Tuesday, May 15; charged with VOP/possession of bath salts. No bond or released date information provided.

John Finlayson Boyd, 40, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Tuesday, May 15; charged with resisting officer without violence; possession of methamphetamine; VOP/simple battery; and fugitive from justice out of state warrant. Bond set at $500. No released date provided.

Delvontrez Vashawn Bellamy, 21, of Monticello; arrested Tuesday, May 15; charged with battery, domestic violence. Bond set at $1,000. Released following day.

Jake Bradley Freeland, 18, of Monticello, FL; arrested Monday, May 14; charged with criminal contempt of court. No bond or released date information provided.

