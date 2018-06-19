Crime Beat

Carlos Vaughn Jones, 39. of Spartanburg, SC; arrested Sunday, June 10; charged with violation of probation (VOP) – felony battery, and VOP – false imprisonment. No bond or released date information provided.

Thomas Ladd, 41, of Longwood, FL; arrested Saturday, June 9; charged with failure to appear in court (FTA) for driving while license suspended or revoked (DWLSR). Bond set at $2,500. Released same day.

Chamisiya Samohe Sweet, 23, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Saturday, June 9; charged with domestic battery and burglary -commit assault/battery. Bond set at $1,000. Released same day.

Christopher Shawn Freeman, 44, of Monticello, FL; arrested Saturday, June 9; charged with domestic battery. Bond set at $500. Released on following day.

Vincent Chambers, 50, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, June 8; charged with VOP -failure to register. No bond information provided. Released same day.

Shaquna Footman, 24, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, June 8; charged with three counts of VOP -sale, manufacture or distribution of bath-salts, drug. No bond or released date information provided.

Tammy Sue Haynes, 46, of Panama City, FL; arrested Thursday, June 7; charged with possession of controlled substance – methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment. Bond set at $2,500. Released same day.

Raymond Terry Smith, 46, of Panama City, FL; arrested Thursday, June 7; charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance; possession and sale of synthetic marijuana (bath salts); possession of controlled substance (Xanax); cultivation of marijuana (five counts); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (two counts); possession and sale of controlled substance (MDMA/molly); possession of cannabis with intent to sale; possession/sale of controlled substance (cocaine); possession of paraphernalia (two counts); possession of controlled substance (DEX); and possession of a firearm by convicted felon. Bond set at $20,000. No released date provided.

Ashlee Hunter Sober, 24, of Monticello, FL; arrested Tuesday, June 5; charged with damage of property, criminal mischief, $200 or less. Bond set at $250. Released same day.

Cheryl Jeanette Killam, 57, of Monticello, FL; arrested Tuesday, June 5; charged with felony domestic battery. No bond or released date provided.

Marlon Mondrell Fogle, 35, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Monday, June 4; charged with writ of attachment (child support). Bond set at $1,000. Released same day.

Heather Ann Pappas, 37, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Monday, June 4; charged with DUI. Bond set at $500. No released date provided.

Dietrick Marcel Sutherland, 41, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Saturday, June 2; charged with habitual traffic offender (DWLSR). Bond set at $1,500. Released same day.

Bobby Joe Chambliss, 51, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Friday, June 1; charged with workers compensation fraud. Bond set at $1,000. Released same day.

Scott Anthony Shevchenko, 35, of Cape Coral, FL; arrested Tuesday, April 29; charged with VOP/DUI. No bond or released date information provided.

Khiyron Montel Amerson, 26, of Monticello, FL; arrested Tuesday, April 29; charged with aggravated domestic battery of a pregnant person. Bond set at $1,000. Released on following day.

Kean Reinaldo Thomas, 40, of Monticello, FL; arrested Tuesday, April 29; charged with sale and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell; possession of cannabis; and possession of paraphernalia. No bond or released date information provided.