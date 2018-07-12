Crime Beat

Silvano Vazquez Camacho, 18, of Monticello, FL; arrested Sunday, July 1; charged with driving without a valid license. Bond set at $100. Released on following day.

Jacqueline Charmaine Stokley, 48, of Monticello, FL; arrested Saturday, June 29; charged with trespassing on property, not a structure or conveyance. Released on own recognizance the same day.

John Wesley Young, 51, of Tampa, FL; arrested Saturday, June 29; charged with possession of more than 20 grams of cannabis. Bond set at $2,500. Released on following day.

Seraiah Michelle Story, 21, of Jacksonville, FL; arrested Friday, June 28; charged with out of county warrant for battery. No bond or release date information provided.

Daniel Franklin Taylor, 49, of Crawfordville, FL; arrested Friday, June 28; charged with violation of probation (VOP) on three counts of armed burglary with a weapon. No bond information provided. Released on following day.

Ervin Fead, 37, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, June 26; charged with VOP/sale of controlled substance, cocaine; VOP/sale of controlled substance THC; VOP/possession of controlled substance with intent to sell, two counts. No bond or release date information provided.

Terrell Dante Brown, 27, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, June 26; charged with VOP/felony fleeing or attempt to elude and VOP/grand theft. No bond or release date information provided.

Derrick Devon Haynes, 56, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Wednesday, June 26; charged with DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked (DWLSR) knowingly, and refusal to submit to breath test. No bond or release date information provided.

Ronnie Eugene Blanton, 35, of Crawfordville, FL; arrested Tuesday, June 25; charged with out of county writ of attachment/child support. Bond set at $1,785. Released same day.

Geraldine Renee Anderson, 40, of Monticello, FL; arrested Tuesday, June 25; charged with burglary of a unoccupied structure, petit theft, and trespass on property other than a structure or conveyance. Bond set at $20,000. No release date provided.

Keith Brandon Keller, 38, of Century, FL; arrested Tuesday, June 25; charge given as in for court. No bond or release date information provided.

Annie Eva Lagreco, 35, of Monticello, FL; arrested Tuesday, June 25; charge given as in for court. No bond or release date information provided.