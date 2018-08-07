Crime Beat

Kyle Harvey Carter, 28, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Sunday, July 29; charged with DWLSR with knowledge and refusal to sign criminal citation. Bond set at $1,000. No released date provided.

Jerry Michael Knibbs-Mitchell, 24, of Dunnellon, FL; arrested Saturday, July 28; charged with possession of cannabis more than 20 grams. Bond set at $2,500. Released same day.

Leon Vandell Campbell, 39, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Friday, July 27; charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell; possession of cocaine with intent to sell; possession of drug equipment; attaching regular license plate not assigned; and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond set at $2,500. Released following day.

Vincent Wendell Chambers, 51, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, July 27; VOP -failure to register as a sex predator. No bond or released date information provided.

Dustin Lee Amerson, 19, of Monticello, FL; arrested Thursday, July 26; charge, bond revocation. No release date provided.

Elise Mae Bonner, 58, of Monticello, FL; arrested Tuesday, July 24; charged with VOP – grand theft in Leon County. Released same day.

Lenard Tyrone Williams, 42, of Monticello, FL; arrested Tuesday, July 24; charged with out-of-county warrant from Madison. No bond information provided. Released same day.

Alaysja Victoria Burnley, 20, of Monticello, FL; arrested Monday, July 23; charged with criminal mischief less than $200; fraudulent use of personal ID (two counts); and grand theft. Bond set at $2,500. No release date provided.

Jill Marie Marotta, 44, of Davie, FL; arrested Saturday, July 21; charged with poss of contraband at state correctional institution and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,500. Released same day.

Keir Amada Johnson, 44, of Lamont, FL; arrested Friday, July 20; charged with possession with intent to sell controlled substance, methamphetamine; possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine; possession of controlled substance, Xanax; and DWLS with knowledge. Bond set at $5,000. Released on following day.

John Blaine Henderson, 62, of Bonifay, FL; arrested Friday, July 20; charged with possession of morphine with intent to sell. No bond or released date information provided.

John Malcom Bramlett, 33, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, July 18; charged with aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony. No bond or released date information provided.

Marquice Serial Dobson, 27, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, July 18; charged with failure to appear in court on aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, bodily harm. No bond or released date information provided.

Brandon Eugene Alford, 28, of Boynton Beach, FL; arrested Tuesday, July 17; charged with VOP -possession of controlled substance, three counts. No bond or released date information provided.

Gerald Kelvin Ponder, 61, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, July 13; charged with assault, domestic violence; and possession of paraphernalia. No bond information provided. Released on following day.

Marcelino De Jesus Castellanos-Perez, 33, of Havana, FL; arrested Thursday, July 12; charged with expired license more than six months. Bond set at $250. Released same day.

Jacky Lamar Hill, 39, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, July 11; charged with out-of-county warrant on writ of attachment. Bond set at $2,070. Released same day.

William Robert Wood, 50, of Monticello, FL; arrested Monday, July 9; charged with writ of attachment; Bond set at $2,428. Released same day.

Dwayne Lee Hopkins, 45, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Monday, July 9;charged with VOP – robbery with a gun or deadly weapon; and VOP – aggravated assault with weapon, no intent. No bond information provided. Released same day.

Bobby Brinson Cook, 43, of Lamont, FL; arrested Monday, July 9; charged with felony battery, domestic strangulation; false imprisonment of 13 year old or above; battery domestic violence; and resisting officer without violence. No bond or released date information provided.

Johnny Joseph Michael Day, 39, of Monticello, FL; arrested Sunday, July 8; charged with fleeing and attempting to elude with great bodily injury; aggravated battery with a deadly weapon on a law- enforcement officer; criminal mischief of $1,000 or greater; DWLSR habitual; reckless driving; and resisting officer without violence. No bond or released date information provided.

Paulino Vazquez-Plasencia, 53, of Miami, FL; arrested Saturday, July 8; charged with tampering with evidence; possession of cannabis less than 20 grams; and possession of paraphernalia/equipment. Bond set at $5,000. Released on following day.

Shadrick Lavane Norton, 34, of Douglasville, GA; arrested Wednesday, July 5; charged with forgery; uttering; petit theft; fleeing and eluding, failure to obey law-enforcement officer's order to stop; resisting officer without violence; and DWLS with knowledge, third offense. Bond set at $5,000. No released date provided.

Michelle Nicole Bryant, 23, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, July 5; charged with affray. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Joseph James Pavia, 25, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Wednesday, July 5; charged with trespassing occupied structure or conveyance. Bond set at $250. Released same day.

Daniel Jonas Tart, 18, of Sarasota, FL; arrested Wednesday, July 5; charged with possession of cannabis more than 20 grams. Bond set at $2,500. Released same day.

Dane Christopher Folds, 20, of Bradenton, FL; arrested Wednesday, July 5; charged with possession of cannabis more than 20 grams. Bond set at $2,500. Released same day.

Austin Travon Douglas, 26, of Greenville, FL; arrested Wednesday, July 5; charged with felony battery, domestic strangulation. Bond set at $5,000. No released date provided.

Auntra Deshon Lamar, 35, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, July 5; charged with habitual traffic offender. Bond set at $2,500. No released date provided.

Kenneth Dewayne Wood, 37, of Lake City, FL; arrested Tuesday, July 4; charged with possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond set at $500. No release date provided.

Maria Suhey Vargas-Negron, 37, of Monticello, FL; arrested Tuesday, July 4; charged with domestic battery. No bond or released date information provided.

David Titus Nimmers, 44, of Tampa, FL; arrested Monday, July 3; charged with possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and no driver's license. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Djuan Lewis Whetsel, 29, of Madison, FL; arrested Monday, July 3; charged with VOP – possession of cannabis more than 20 grams. No bond or released date information provided.

Ashlee Hunter Sober, 24, of Monticello, FL; arrested Monday, July 3; charged with petit theft, first-degree, first offense. Bond set at $2,500. Released same day.

Jacob Robert Levine, 33, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Monday, July 3; charged with DUI – damage to personal property. Bond set at $500. Released same day.