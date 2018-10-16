Crime Beat

John Hunter Penrod, 22, of Wacissa, FL; arrested Sunday, Sept. 23; charged with dealing in stolen property. No bond or released day provided.

Willie Lee Walker, 64, of Monticello, FL; arrested Saturday, Sept. 22; charged with violation of probation (VOP) -misuse of 911; and VOP -disorderly conduct. Bond set at $50. No released day information provided.

Nicholas Alton Branch, 38, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, Sept. 21; charged with unlawful taking of deer/turkey out-of-season; violation of administrative code; discharge of firearm in public; possession of firearm or ammunition by subject of injunction; littering; cruelty to animals; and unlawful disposal of domestic dead animal. Bond set at $1,000. Released same day.

Charlette Shanquilla Carter, 23, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, Sept. 19; charged with battery, touch or strike; and damage to property, criminal mischief, $200 or less. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Charles Douglas Rooks, 31, of Lamont, FL; arrested Wednesday, Sept. 19; charged with litter law, amount exceeding 15 pounds or less; and unlawful taking and possessing. Bond set at $1,000. Released same day.

Bradley Heath Scott, 29, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Saturday, Sept. 15; charged with aggravated assault, intent to commit a felony; escape; simple battery; resisting officer with violence; possession of cannabis under 20 grams; and possession of paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,500. Released same day.

Marcus Mitchell Smith, 56, of Crawfordville, FL; arrested Saturday, Sept. 15; charged with taking any game on land or water; taking of any game specified for any archery; and possession of weapon or ammunition by convicted felon. No bond information provided. Released on day following arrest.

Sondral Nashay Macon, 24, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, Sept. 14; charged with fraud; Bond set at $2,500. Released same day.

Jose Vieyra Rosas, 36, of Monticello, FL; arrested Thursday, Sept. 14; charged with lewd/lascivious molestation, 18 years of age person. Bond set at $75,000. No release day information provided.

Timeshia Marshay Graham, 26, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, Sept. 13; charged with battery, touch or strike. Bond set at $250. Released same day.

Braulio Pablo Luciano Olivares Garnica, 34, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, Sept. 13; charged with no valid driver's license. Bond set at $100. Released same day.

William Leo Wright, 51, of Greenville, FL; arrested Tuesday, Sept. 12; charged with violation of injunction. No bond or released date information provided.

Alonzo Lowell Darity, 19, of Monticello, FL; arrested Monday, Sept. 11; charged with two counts of a burglary of a dwelling, structure or conveyance, armed; grand theft, firearm; and larceny, grand theft, more than $300, less than $5,000. Bond set at $5,000. No release day provided.

William Zac Fransicoe, 57, of Coolidge, GA; arrested Monday, Sept. 11; charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $100. No released day information provided.

Calvin Arnez Crumitie, 22, of Monticello, FL; arrested Sunday, Sept. 10; charged with trespassing on occupied structure after warning. Bond set at $1,000. Released same day.

Jacob Dehner Diehl, 30, ofo Tallahassee, FL; arrested Sunday, Sept. 10; charged with violation of probation (VOP)/injunction violation; burglary of a structure unarmed; criminal mischief less than $200; and petit theft. No bond or released day information provided.

Jennifer Rose Barakat, 26, of Pensacola, FL; arrested Friday, Sept. 8; charged with out-of-county warrant, failure to appear on drug equipment possession. No bond or released day information provided.

Danielle Marie Daniels, 32, of Hollywood, FL; arrested Friday, Sept. 8; charged with possession of synthetic marijuana or bath; and introduction of contraband into state correctional facility. Bond set at $5,000. Released day following arrest.

Lavon Victwoine Dixon, 42, of Orlando, FL; arrested Friday, Sept. 8; charged with driving while license suspended or revoke and writ of attachment for child support. Bond set at $500. Release date unreadable.

Justin Edward Menendez, 37, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Thursday, Sept. 7; charged with out-of-county warrant. No bond information provided. Released same day.

William Alexander Branthoover, 30, of St. Augustine, FL; arrested Wednesday, Sept. 6; charged with VOP, driving while license suspended or revoked; and VOP, DUI. No bond or release day information provided.

Archie Smith Wilson, 61, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, Sept. 6; charged with VOP, burglary of dwelling. No bond or release day information provided.

Jesus Jay Olivas, 25, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Wednesday, Sept. 6; charged with DUI. Bond set at $500. Released same day.