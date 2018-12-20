Crime Beat

Barry Eugene Parker, 52, of Monticello, FL; arrested Sunday, Dec. 9; charged with burglary, commitment of assault/battery; criminal mischief, more than $201, less than $999; and trespassing of an occupied structure or conveyance. Bond set at $25,000. No released date listed.

Matthew Sean Bowman, 40, of Monticello, FL; arrested Sunday, Dec. 9; charged with felony theft by prior convictions, and grand theft, more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond set at $5,000. No released date listed.

Scott Allen Slater, 47, of Colorado Springs, CO; arrested Saturday, Dec. 8; charged with possession of cannabis il and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,500. Released on following day.

Jodie Lee Atkins, 26, of Havana, FL; arrested Thursday, Dec. 6; charged with burglary of a dwelling, structure or conveyance while armed; petit theft or theft no specified; and grand theft firearm. Bond set at $5,000. No released date listed.

Shae Lynn Caldwell, 20, of St. Petersburg, FL; arrested Thursday, Dec. 6; charged with driving while license suspended (DWLS) with knowledge. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Matthew David Shelley, 20, of Monticello, FL; arrested Thursday, Dec. 6; charged with violation of probation (VOP), DSLSR). Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Geneva Pearl Bramlett, 33, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Thursday, Dec. 6; charged with write of attachment, child support. Bond set at $800. No released date listed.

Patrick Henry Lomprez, 31, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, Dec. 5; charged with VOP. No bond amount listed. Released same day.
Tyaunie Marie Jennings, 34, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, Dec. 5; charged with out-of-county warrant (Madison). Bond set at $269.10. No released date listed.

Claudy Symprevil Aubourg, 25, of Orlando, FL; arrested Tuesdy, Dec. 4; charged with failure to appear in court (FTA), possession personal ID; FTA, credit card forgery; and FTA, possession of controlled substance with intent to sell. No bond or released date listed.

Misty Leigh Wooten, 38, of Tallahassee, FL; VOP, poss of controlled substance; VOP, sale, manufacture or delivery of other schedule 1 and 2 drugs; VOP, trafficking in heroin; VOP, sale, manufacture or delivery of schedule 1 and 2 drugs; and VOP, trafficking in oxycodone. No bond or released date listed.

