Crime Beat

Antonio Wyche, 28, of Monticello, FL; arrested Monday, Dec. 24; charged with violation of probation (VOP) – sale of cocaine, heroin with 1,000 feet of a school. No bond amount or released date listed.

Keith Ray Matthews, 29, of Monticello, FL; arrested Monday, Dec. 24; charged with driving while license suspended or revoked (DWLSR) knowingly; resisting officer without violence; and possession of synthetic cannabis, 3 grams or less. Bond set at $7,000. Released same day.

Antoine Lamont Watson, 39, of Monticello, FL; arrested Monday, Dec. 24; charged with domestic battery by strangulation and battery, touch or strike. Bond set at $2,500. No release date listed.

Jacob Nikolas Kohloff, 37, of San Pedro, CA: arrested Monday, Dec. 24; charged with trespassing, notice on posted land. No bond amount listed. Released on following day.

Dennis John Libonati, 67, of Homosassa, FL; arrested Monday, Dec. 24; charged with failure to register motor vehicle and possession of ammunition by state felon. Bond set at $250. No released date listed.

Chauncey Craig Jones, 59, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Monday, Dec. 24; charged with DUI, blood alcohol or drugs. Bond set at $2,500. Released on following day.

Jennifer Nicole Pantin, 39, of Miami, FL; arrested Saturday, Dec. 22; charged with introduction of contraband into correctional facility; possession with intent to distribute synthetic cannaboid; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession of controlled substance without prescription, oxycodone; and possession of schedule 4 narcotic, alprazol a.m. Bond set at $5,000. Released on following day.

Jonah Ferchild Blair, 18, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Friday, Dec. 21; charged with burglary of unoccupied structure unarmed, and grand theft, more than $300, less than $5,000. No bond amount listed. Released on following day.

Sairam Nalla, 18, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Friday, Dec. 21; charged with burglary of unoccupied structure unarmed, and grand theft, more than $300, less than $5,000. No bond amount listed. Released on following day.

Torian Stacey Plummer, 23, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Thursday, Dec. 20; charged with DWLSR with knowledge. Bond set at $1,000. Released same day.

Earl Newbon, 61, of Monticello, FL; arrested Tuesday, Dec. 18; charged with DWLSR and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Steven Delliot Morris, 39, of Monticello, FL; arrested Monday, Dec. 17; charged with dealing in stolen property; failure to appear (FTA), burglary of a dwelling; FTA, possession of a burglary tools; FTA, resisting officer without violence; resisting officer without violence; burglary of vehicle or other conveyance; burglary to unoccupied dwelling unarmed; and grand theft, more than $300, less than $5,000. Bond set at $10,000. No release date listed.

Shardre Levon Bouie, 19, of Monticello, FL; arrested Monday, Dec. 17; charged with trespassing property, structure or conveyance and resisting officer without violence. Bond set at $250. Released same day.

Duane Calvin Humphries, 58, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, Dec. 14; charged with marijuana possession, less than 20 grams. Bond set at $500. Released on following day.

Scott Edwin Imbrunone, 37, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Friday, Dec. 14; charged with VOP, grand theft; and 17 counts of VOP, criminal mischief. No bond amount or release date listed.

Matthew Dewayne Scott, 32, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, Dec. 14; charged with writ of attachment, child support. Bond set at $2,500. Released same day.

Teresa Lee Safford, 66, of Monticello, FL; arrested Thursday, Dec. 13; charged with FTA, public affray. Bond set at $100. Released same day.

Julio Adrian Baza Torres, 30, of Lee County, FL; arrested Thursday, Dec. 13; charged with marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams; drug equipment, possession and or use; and drug equipment, possession and or use. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Matthew Bass Sullivan, 30, of Fort Myers, FL; arrested Tuesday, Dec. 11; charged with DWLS, knowingly; grand theft of motor vehicle; grand theft, more than $300, less than $5,000; and possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond set at $2,500. No release day listed.

Zachary Scott Christian, 43, of Monticello, FL; arrested Tuesday, Dec. 11; charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon; possession/sale of controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment. Bond set at $10,000. Released same day.

Justin Farrell Woody, 35, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Tuesday, Dec. 11; charged out-of-county warrant, Leon. Bond set at $5,000. Released same day.

Alex Leonard, 34, of Monticello, FL; arrested Monday, Dec. 10; charged with aggravated battery with a weapon. No bond amount or release date listed.

Related