Crime Beat

adminCrime

Jill Marie Matotta, 45, of Davey, FL; arrested Wednesday, Jan. 2; charged with delivery of cannabis. No bond amount or release date listed.

Travarris Maurice Leaks, 31, of Daytona Beach, FL.; arrested Tuesday, Jan. 1; charged with violation of probation (VOP) -unlawful possession personal ID; VOP – credit card forgery; VOP- poss of controlled substance with intent to sell; and VOP – tampering with physical evidence. No bond amount or release date listed.

Joshua Matthew Stephenson, 19, of Monticello, FL; arrested Monday, Dec. 31; charged with aggravated battery, causing great bodily harm, disability; tampering with witness; criminal mischief of more than $201, less than $900 damage; and resisting officer without violence. Bond set at $5,000. No release date listed.

Evan Dougals Hoppel, 22, of Menasha, WI; arrested Saturday, Dec. 29; charged with operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond set at $100. No release date listed.

Cedrick Bernard Cofield, 35, of Monticello, FL; arrested Saturday, Dec. 29; charged with possession with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of park or community center, and resisting officer without violence. Bond set at $2,500. Released same day.

Fernando Ramos, 24, of Port Richey, FL; arrested Friday, Dec. 28; charged with battery on a correctional officer. No bond amount listed. Released on Jan. 1.

Tyler Preston Daly, 19, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, Dec. 28; charged with VOP – petit theft. No bond amount or release date listed.

John Henry Dean, 70, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, Dec. 28; charged with violation of parole – first-degree murder. No bond amount or release date listed.

Tyaunie Marie Fadell, 34, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, Dec. 28; charged on out-of-county warrant. No bond amount listed. Released same day.

Charlette Shanquilla Carter, 23, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, Dec. 28; charged with criminal mischief, $201 to $999 of damage and simple batter. No bond amount listed. Released on following day.

Thomas Clark, 58, of Monticello, FL; arrested Thursday, Dec. 27; charged with violation of probation, out-of-county. No bond amount listed. Released same day.

David Novanno Williams, 40, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, Dec. 26; charged with violation of injunction. Bond set at $5,000. Released on following day.

Reginald Walker, 28, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, Dec. 26; charged with resisting officer without violence and trespassing after warning. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Donna Kay Conroy, 65, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, Dec. 26; charged with VOP -battery. Bond set at $100. Released same day.

Sekierra Marshall, 21, of Thomasville, GA; arrested Wednesday, Dec. 26; charged with official misconduct and unlawful compensation. No bond amount or released date listed.

Related Posts

January 17, 2019

January circuit court, felony docket

January 10, 2019

Crime Beat

December 20, 2018

Crime Beat