Crime Beat

Jill Marie Matotta, 45, of Davey, FL; arrested Wednesday, Jan. 2; charged with delivery of cannabis. No bond amount or release date listed.

Travarris Maurice Leaks, 31, of Daytona Beach, FL.; arrested Tuesday, Jan. 1; charged with violation of probation (VOP) -unlawful possession personal ID; VOP – credit card forgery; VOP- poss of controlled substance with intent to sell; and VOP – tampering with physical evidence. No bond amount or release date listed.

Joshua Matthew Stephenson, 19, of Monticello, FL; arrested Monday, Dec. 31; charged with aggravated battery, causing great bodily harm, disability; tampering with witness; criminal mischief of more than $201, less than $900 damage; and resisting officer without violence. Bond set at $5,000. No release date listed.

Evan Dougals Hoppel, 22, of Menasha, WI; arrested Saturday, Dec. 29; charged with operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond set at $100. No release date listed.

Cedrick Bernard Cofield, 35, of Monticello, FL; arrested Saturday, Dec. 29; charged with possession with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of park or community center, and resisting officer without violence. Bond set at $2,500. Released same day.

Fernando Ramos, 24, of Port Richey, FL; arrested Friday, Dec. 28; charged with battery on a correctional officer. No bond amount listed. Released on Jan. 1.

Tyler Preston Daly, 19, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, Dec. 28; charged with VOP – petit theft. No bond amount or release date listed.

John Henry Dean, 70, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, Dec. 28; charged with violation of parole – first-degree murder. No bond amount or release date listed.

Tyaunie Marie Fadell, 34, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, Dec. 28; charged on out-of-county warrant. No bond amount listed. Released same day.

Charlette Shanquilla Carter, 23, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, Dec. 28; charged with criminal mischief, $201 to $999 of damage and simple batter. No bond amount listed. Released on following day.

Thomas Clark, 58, of Monticello, FL; arrested Thursday, Dec. 27; charged with violation of probation, out-of-county. No bond amount listed. Released same day.

David Novanno Williams, 40, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, Dec. 26; charged with violation of injunction. Bond set at $5,000. Released on following day.

Reginald Walker, 28, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, Dec. 26; charged with resisting officer without violence and trespassing after warning. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Donna Kay Conroy, 65, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, Dec. 26; charged with VOP -battery. Bond set at $100. Released same day.

Sekierra Marshall, 21, of Thomasville, GA; arrested Wednesday, Dec. 26; charged with official misconduct and unlawful compensation. No bond amount or released date listed.