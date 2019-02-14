Crime Beat

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Edward Sims, Jr. – January 28

On Monday, Jan. 28, Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Adamczyk arrested Edward Sims, Jr., 54, of Monticello, on a pre-existing Jefferson County warrant.

On Nov. 3, 2018, Sims was involved in a burglary after he and another subject broke into a home and stole the victim's nine-week-old Chihuahua. The dog was valued at $1,000, making the burglary a case of grand theft.

When a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) deputy spoke to Sims and the other subject, the two had conflicting and frequently changing stories.

The other subject stated that the dog was taken as a joke, though Sims later said that the dog had “jumped inside” their vehicle before they drove away.

The other subject was arrested shortly after the crime took place, and a warrant was placed for Sims' arrest.

On Jan. 28, around 10 a.m., Deputy Adamczyk arrested Sims on one count of burglary to an unoccupied structure (while unarmed) and one count of grand theft (more than $300 but less than $5,000). The warrant states that Sims' bond was placed at $5,000.

Sarah Rohman – January 29

Sarah Rohman, 54, of Lee, FL, was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Adamczyk on Tuesday, Jan. 29 on a pre-existing Department of Corrections (DOC) warrant after Rohman violated the terms of her probation.

In Sept. of 2018, Rohman was placed on probation for the offense of being in possession of methamphetamine. According to the warrant document, which was signed on Jan. 2, 2019 by Judge Caloca-Johnson, Rohman failed to enter a treatment center, came into possession of drugs or narcotics and used intoxicants to excess.

Rohman's warrant states that no bail would be posted for her release.

Shanterria Crumity – January 31

On Wednesday, Jan. 30, Shanterria Crumity, 30, of Monticello, was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Godwin for violating the terms of her probation.

On February of 2016, Crumity was placed on probation for the offenses of possession of a controlled substance, the sale/manufacturing/ delivery of a drug and the sale/manufacturing/delivery of bath salts within 1,000 feet of a school or park.

According to Crumity's warrant, she violated the terms of her probation by neglecting to pay the State of Florida $30 a month towards the cost of her supervision as well as failing to make court cost payments and failed to pay for her drug testing fees.

The warrant for Crumity's arrest was sealed on Jan. 24, 2019 and signed by Judge Caloca-Johnson.

Crumity's warrant stated that no bail would be posted for her release.

John Penrod – January 31

John Penrod, 22, of Monticello, was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Godwin on Thursday, Jan. 31 on an active Department of Corrections (DOC) warrant.

According to the DOC warrant, which was issued on Jan. 30, 2019 and signed by Judge Caloca-Johnson, Penrod violated the terms of his probation after he failed to complete a residential treatment that had been required by his probation terms.

Penrod was placed under probation in June of 2018 on the offenses of burglary to an unoccupied structure or conveyance, burglary to an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft (over $20,000 but less than $100,000), grand theft with firearm, possession of a controlled substance, burglary while armed with an explosive or weapon and grand theft (over $3,000 but less than $5,000).

John Penrod's warrant states that no bond would be posted for his release.

Martin Rawson – January 31

Martin Rawson, 59, of Monticello, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 31, on charges of aggravated battery by Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Godwin.

At approximately 7:38 a.m., on the above-listed date, Deputy Godwin responded to a call from a Jefferson County neighborhood that was in reference to a woman trespassing on a residential property and refusing to leave after being requested to do so by the home's owner.

Upon arrival at the residence, Deputy Godwin made contact with the trespasser and observed that she had dried blood on her clothing and significant abrasions on her arms and hands. The trespasser also had swelling and bruising on her face.

The trespasser informed Deputy Godwin that she had been attacked by the subject, Martin Rawson.

According to the trespasser, she and Rawson had been released from a rehab center at the same time and they took a cab to Rawson's residence. The trespasser added that Rawson had broken a window to gain entrance to his home and then demanded that she clean his home for him.

When she refused, Rawson became “irate” and started to push her out of the house.

Once outside, the trespasser said she fell to the ground and Rawson got on top of her and began to strike her in the face, repeatedly.

The trespasser said she fought Rawson off then ran to the complainant's house, where Deputy Godwin made contact with her.

When Deputy Godwin made contact with Rawson, he was found outside of his residence.

Rawson approached Deputy Godwin with his hands in the air, and the report issued by the JCSO stated that Rawson said he had been “expecting you guys,” referencing law enforcement.

Deputy Godwin noticed that Rawson had very minor abrasions to his knees.

After being Mirandized, Martin Rawson declined to answer any questions without the presence of a lawyer.

Rawson was booked into the Jefferson County Jail at 10:15 a.m., Jan. 31.

His victim was transported to a medical facility for treatment of her injuries.

Reginald Walker – February 2

Reginald Walker, of Monticello, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 2 on charges of burglary to an occupied structure while armed, damage to property/criminal mischief ($200 or under) and battery (touch or strike).

On the above date, the Monticello Police Department's Officer Williams responded to a case regarding a breaking and entering.

At the scene, Officer Williams made contact with Reginald Walker, who stated that he had been in a physical altercation with two men while looking for his girlfriend; Walker had abrasions and scarring on his face.

The identifications of the men were provided, and Officer Williams made contact with the two of them.

The witness provided a sworn and written statement that Walker had been knocking on the front door of a nearby residence and that he had opened the door, with the second witness, to ask Walker to leave; instead, Walker attempted to gain entrance into the home which resulted in both of the men getting into a physical altercation with Walker.

After the two men got away from Walker, they secured the door to the home, keeping Walker from entering in behind them.

In response, Walker continued to knock on the front door, and then kicked the door open.

Both men ran into a bedroom within the home and the report from the MPD stated that Walker was armed with a large wooden spoon.

Walker began to bang on the bedroom door and succeeded in damaging the door before he left the home and returned to his vehicle.

The second witness retrieved a baseball bat in order to defend himself but never used it.

Officer Williams also made contact with Walker's girlfriend, who was inside the home at the time and stated that she heard loud banging, followed by a “boom” when Walker kicked the front door down. She also agreed with both of the witnesses' statements that Walker had aggressively beat on the bedroom door before leaving.

A large wooden spoon was found in the rear area of Walker's vehicle.

Walker was transported to the Monticello Police Department, where he was read his statements of rights before agreeing to provide a sworn statement.

Walker's statement agreed with much of what the two witnesses said, except he claimed that he had been struck first when he tried to gain entrance into the home and that he had bitten one of the witnesses in order to protect himself; carrying the spoon was also an attempt to defend himself against the witnesses.

Reginald Walker was arrested with the above-listed charges and booked into the jail at 10:28 a.m.