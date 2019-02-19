Crime Beat

Recent felony arrests

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Antonio Rollison – February 5

On Tuesday, Feb. 5, Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Kalinowski arrested Antonio Rollison, 26, of Tallahassee, on an active Department of Corrections warrant.

In 2013, Rollison was sentenced after committing the offense of a lewd and lascivious battery on a victim 12-15 years of age and was afterwards placed under probation.

According to the warrant, which was signed on Jan. 29 by Judge Caloca-Johnson, Rollison violated the terms of his probation by failing to live above the law when he was arrested by the Tallahassee Police Department on Jan. 12, 2019 in Leon County for committing aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted Florida felon and two counts of damage property/criminal mischief over $200/under $1,000.

At approximately 10:55 a.m., Deputy Kalinowski arrested Rollison on Feb. 5 and transported the subject to the Jefferson County Jail.

Dustin Amerson – February 8

On Friday, Feb. 8, Dustin Amerson, 29, of Monticello, was arrested on an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant pertaining to a violation of probation.

The warrant, which was signed on Feb. 8 by Judge Caloca-Johnson, stated that Amerson had violated his probation by changing his residence without first procuring the consent of his probation officer, leaving his county of residence without procuring the consent of his probation officer, failing to promptly and truthfully answer all inquiries directed to him by his probation officer and failing to comply with all instructions given to him by his probation officer.

Amerson was placed under probation on Dec. 10, 2018, after committing the offense of burglary to an unoccupied structure.

Mysteria Scott - February 8-9

On Friday, Feb. 8, at around 9:15 p.m., Monticello Police Department's (MPD) Ptl. Peacock was conducting traffic patrol near King Street and observed an orange Cadillac Escalade approach the intersection of Key Street and King Street. The vehicle did not have a tag displayed, but instead had a cardboard sign that read “Tag Applied For.”

Ptl. Peacock attempted to conduct a traffic stop by activating his patrol vehicle's emergency lights. Instead of stopping, the driver of the vehicle yelled out the window, asking why the officer had turned on his lights. The driver did not stop, but proceeded to travel down King Street.

At that point, Ptl. Peacock activated his sirens and began to follow the orange Cadillac and attempt to get the vehicle to stop.

The vehicle eventually came to an abrupt stop at the intersection of S. Marvin Street and King Street.

The driver, who was identified as Mysteria Scott, 31, of Monticello, got out of the vehicle and began to yell “irately” (according to the report issued by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office) at Ptl. Peacock and question why he had pulled her over.

Ptl. Peacock instructed Scott to cease yelling and to place her hands on the vehicle, but she refused to cooperate.

MPD's Lt. Pitts arrived on the scene, and the two officers attempted to detain Scott while she proceeded to actively resist until she was placed in handcuffs and seated in the rear of Ptl. Peacock's patrol car.

When asked where her driver license was, Scott said she had left it at home.

Ptl. Peacock provided her name and date of birth to dispatch, who were unable to find a valid driver's license registered to her name.

At that time, Scott was placed under arrest for driving with a license suspended or restricted (knowingly) and given a citation for the vehicle not having registration or a tag displayed. Scott was also arrested for fleeing and attempting to elude.

Scott was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

On Saturday, Feb. 9, Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Harrison received a call from the jail's booking office regarding a possible drug residue that had been found in an inmate's property.

Upon Deputy Harrison's arrival, he made contact with an officer who stated that they had been searching Scott's purse when they discovered several items that appeared to contain drug residue.

Deputy Harrison received the purse, conducted a search and located two small plastic baggies and three straws that appeared to contain residue from cocaine powder.

All five items were tested and returned positive for cocaine.

On top of her previous charges, Scott was also charged with introduction of contraband into a county's facility.

Clarence Fead – February 9

Clarence L. Fead, 31, of Monticello, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 9 by the Monticello Police Department on an outstanding Department of Corrections Warrant.

In 2010, Fead was sentenced with one count of sex battery on a victim under 12 years of age (offense took place in 2004).

Fead was placed under supervision and ended up violating the terms of his probation.

MPD's Lt. Pitts arrested Fead and transported him to the Jefferson County Jail. No bond information has been provided.