Crime Beat

Larosa Alexis Gaskin, 19, of Ocala, FL; arrested Saturday, Feb. 9; charged with possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond set at $1,000. Released following day.

Joshua Lorin Cruce, 35, of Perry, FL; arrested Saturday, Feb. 9; charged with driving while license suspended or revoked (DWLSR). Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Dustin Lee Amerson, 29, of Camilla, GA; arrested Friday, Feb. 8; charged with violation of probation (VOP) -burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. No bond or released date listed.

Mysteria A. Scott, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, Feb. 8; charged with resisting officer, fleeing or eluding law enforcement officer with lights; moving traffic violation, failure to register motor vehicle; driving while license suspended or revoked; resisting officer, obstruction without violence; and introducing contraband into county facility. Bond set at $10,000. No released date listed.

Erika Danielle Kinsey, 19, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, Feb. 8; charged with possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Clarence Lacorday Fead, 32, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, Feb. 8; charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell. Bond set at $2,500. Released same day.

Gregory Rashad Miley, 39, of Lauderdale, FL; arrested Thursday, Feb. 7; charged with out-of-county warrant, writ of attachment. Bond set at $2,052.12. Released same day.

Bobby Emanuel Dennis, 30, of Gulfport, FL; arrested Thursday, Feb. 7; charged with out-of-county warrant for failure to appear in court (FTA) on no driver's license. Bond set at $1,013.00. No released date listed.

Ashlie Cierra Demps, 27, of Monticello, FL; arrested Thursday, Feb. 7; charged with possession with intent to sell cannabis over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,500. Released same day.

Lateria Denise Crumity, 26, of Monticello, FL; arrested Thursday, Feb. 7; charged with possession with intent to sell cannabis over 20 grams; possession of cannabis under 20 grams and possession of paraphernalia/equipment. Bond set at $2,500. Released same day.

Earl Newborn, 62, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, Feb. 6; chared with DWLS/R. No bond or released date listed.

Alphonso Lenorris Footman, 25, of Monticello, FL; arrested Tuesday, Feb. 5; charged with possession of controlled substance without prescription; possession of marijuana less than 20 grams; and tampering with or fabricating evidence. Bond set at $2,500. Released same day.

Antonio Tyquan Rollison, 26, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Tuesday, Feb. 5; charged with VOP, lewd and lascivious battery sex with a victim 12 to 15. No bond amount or released date listed.

Willie Lavon Downs, 29, of Tampa, FL; arrested Sunday, Feb. 3; charged with DUI, resisting officer without violence, and refusal to submit. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Reginald Vandoren Walker, 28, of Monticello, FL; arrested Saturday, Feb. 2; charged with burglary of an occupied structure armed; battery by touch or strike; and damage to property, criminal mischief, more than $200, under $1,000. No bond amount or released date listed.

Fredricka Onnikia Coasey, 18, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, Feb. 1; charged with simple battery and public affray. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Jarvis Darshawn Akins, 28, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, Feb. 1; charged with public affray. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Shanta Lynette Coasey, 43, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, Feb. 1; charged with public affray. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Gerard Antoino Barnhart, 33, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, Feb. 1; charged with fleeing and elduing police, failure to obey law enforcement officer order; resisting officer, obstruction without violence; and marijuana possession over 20 grams. Bond set at $5,000. Released Feb. 3.

Carl Robert King Mugglin, 22, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Thursday, Jan. 31; charged with DWLSR with knowledge. Bond set at $5,00. Released same day.

John Hunter Penrod, 22, of Wacissa, FL; arrested Thursday, Jan. 31; charged with VOP, burglary of unoccupied dwelling; VOP, grand theft, more than $20,000, less than $100,000; VOP, three counts of burglary of unoccupied structure or conveyance; VOP, grand theft, more than $300, less than $5,000; VOP, burglary armed with weapon; eight counts of VOP, grand theft firearm; VOP, possession of controlled substance; and out-of-county warrant. No bond or released date listed.

Martin Allen Rawson, 59, of Monticello, FL; arrested Thursday, Jan. 31; charged with aggravated battery. No bond amount or released date listed.

Gabriel Ranard Pearson, 22, of Lakeland, FL; arrested Wednesday, Jan. 30; charged with possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond set at $2,500. Released same day.

Kristian Del Rosario, 25, of Enterprise, AL; arrested Wednesday, Jan. 30; charged with operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond set at $100. Released same day.

Shanterria Shanise Crumity, 30, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, Jan. 30; charged with VOP, possession of controlled substance; VOP, drug sale, manufacturing or delivery; VOP, possession of a controlled substance; WOP, other drug sale, manufacture or delivery; VOP, possession of controlled substance; VOP, other drug sale, manufacture or delivery; VOP, possession of controlled substance, other; VOP, other drug sale, manufacture or delivery; VOP, possession of controlled substance; VOP, possession of controlled substance, other; VOP, possession of a controlled substance; and VOP, sale, manufacture or delivery of bath salt. No bond amount listed. Released same day.

Sakel Dasani Campbell, 54, of Monticello, FL; arrested Tuesday, Jan. 29; charged with simply battery. No bond amount listed. Released same day.

Sarah Patricia Rohman, 54, of Lee, FL; arrested Tuesday, Jan. 29; charged with VOP, possession of methamphetamine. No bond amount or released date listed.

Edward Sims, 54, of Monticello, FL; arrested Monday, Jan. 28; charged with burglary of unoccupied dwelling, unarmed, and grand theft, more than $300, less than $5,000. Bond set at $2,500. Released same day.

Dominick Tyrone Harris, 32, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Sunday, Jan. 27; charged with larceny petit theft, 1st degree, and felony battery, domestic. Bond set at $5,000. No released date listed.

Jernard Allen Franks, 31, of Ft. Myers, FL; arrested Sunday, Jan. 27; charged with DUI, unlawful blood alcohol, and DWLSR, 2nd offense. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Justin Devon Crumity, 18, of Monticello, FL; arrested Saturday, Jan 26; charged with carrying a concealed weapon/firearm; marijuana possession with manufacture or delivery; possession of drug paraphernalia or equipment. No bond amount listed. Released same day.

Sedrick Shone Robertson, 19, of Monticello, FL; arrested Saturday, Jan. 26; charged with marijuana possession with manufacture or delivery, and possession of drug equipment or paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,500. Released same day.

Tedrick Beron Miller, 31, of Monticello, FL; arrested Saturday, Jan. 26; charged with domestic aggravated battery, causing bodily harm. Bond set at $5,000. Released on following day.

Christopher Rahad Jones, 32, of Monticello, FL; arrested Saturday, Jan. 26; charged with criminal mischief, less than $200. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Rodreis Terrell Johnson, 24, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, Jan. 25; charged with VOP, 2 counts of simple battery and one of resisting officer without violence. No bond amount or released date listed.

Kyle Anthony McElveen, 21, of Monticello, FL; arrested Saturday, Jan. 19; charged with possession of a concealed firearm. Bond set at $1,500. Released same day.

Keith M. Miller, 24, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Saturday, Jan. 19; charged with DUI, alcohol or drugs. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Steven Paul-Preston Sidler, 39, of Merritt Island, FL; arrested Thursday, Jan. 17; charged with DUI, unlawful blood alcohol. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Brian Edwin Tease, 56, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Wednesday, Jan. 16; charged with official misconduct. Bond set at $16,500. Released same day.

Kennedy Fitzgerald Jones, 32, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, Jan. 16; charged with writ of attachment, child support. Bond set at $750. No released date listed.

Gregory Kevin Williams, 50, of Greenville, FL; arrested Wednesday, Jan. 16; charged with DUI and DUI, damge to person or property. No bond amount listed. Released same day.

Dante Austin, 24, of Miami, FL; arrested Tuesday, Jan. 15; charged with failure to appear (FTA) in court for driving while license suspended. No bond amount or released date listed.

Guadalupe Vela, 18, of Mercedes, TX; arrested Tuesday, Jan. 15; charged with operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond set at $100. Released same day.

Lyndon Dawson, 21, of Monticello, FL; arrested Tuesday, Jan. 15; charged with simple battery, trespassing on property after warning, VOP- carrying a concealed firearm, and VOP- battery on law enforcement officer. Bond set at $2,500. No released date listed.

Axel Leody Garcia, 22, of Tampa, FL; arrested Tuesday, Jan. 15; charged with possession of cannabis over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,500. Released same day.

David Michael Patronis, 47, of Monticello, FL; arrested Tuesday, Jan. 15; charged with VOP, grand theft, more than $300, less than $5,000.