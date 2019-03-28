CRIME BEAT

Compiled By Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Joseph Livingston – March 6

Joseph Wagner Livingston, 29, of Monticello, was arrested by Monticello Police Department's (MPD) Sgt. Tharpe on Wednesday, March 6, after violating the terms of his probation.

According to the Department of Corrections' warrant that was sealed by Judge Caloca-Johnson on March 6, Livingston was originally sentenced to probation in February of 2019 after committing the offense of felony battery.

On Feb. 11, Livingston violated the terms of his probation after moving from his last reported residence without the consent or knowledge of his probation officer.

On Feb. 25, Livingston again changed his residence, and answered untruthfully when questioned by his probation officer as to where he was currently living. Livingston was also instructed by his probation officer to be at his reported address on Feb. 27 for a residence verification check; Livingston did not carry out this instruction by failing to report to his listed address.

On Feb. 28, Livingston failed to report to the probation office, as he had been instructed.

With a total count of five violations of probation, a warrant was placed for Livingston's arrest.

The report provided from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) states that Livingston was booked in the Jefferson County Jail at 2:37 p.m.

Livingston's warrant states that he was to be held without bond.

Ladarius Washington – March 6

Ladarius Rashad Washington, 43, of Monticello, was arrested on Wednesday, March 6, by MPD’s Captain Norton, Jr. after Washington violated the terms of his parole.

According to the warrant that was issued for Washington's arrest, Ladarius Washington was released from the Department of Corrections on parole after being incarcerated on the charge of selling/manufacturing/delivering cocaine.

Washington violated the terms of his parole by using or possessing an intoxicant, by unlawfully operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant and by failing to observe his mandatory curfew.

The report provided from the JCSO states that Washington was booked in the Jefferson County Jail at 2:55 p.m. following his arrest by MPD's Captain Norton.

Washington's warrant states that he was to be held without bond.

Omar George – March 7

Omar Lewis George, 31, of Pelham, GA was arrested by JCSO's Deputy Adamczyk on Thursday, March 7, after violating the terms of his probation.

According to the Department of Corrections warrant that was sealed by Judge Caloca-Johnson on Sept. 21, 2018, George was placed under three years of probation in 2017 after being charged with a felony fleeing/attempt to elude.

The warrant states that George violated the terms of his probation after changing his residence without first procuring the consent of his probation officer.

George also broke the terms of his probation by failing to live without violating any law, when in January of 2018, he was charged with the criminal offense of harassing communication.

After being arrested by Deputy Adamczyk, George was booked into the Jefferson County Jail at 2:30 p.m., on March 7.

George's warrant states that he was to be held without bond.

Deandre Howard – March 11

Deandre Raphael Howard, 33, of Monticello, was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Adamczyk on Monday, March 11, on an outstanding warrant from the MPD.

The cause of the warrant dates back to early December 2018, when MPD's Officer Smith responded to a 911 call which advised that a male subject had thrown a brick through a window.

The brick had reportedly landed inside a residence and struck a child.

Upon arrival, MPD's Officer Smith and Lt. Pitts made contact with a witness who provided a description of the male subject and advised the officers that the subject was traveling south on the City of Monticello bike trail.

The witness further provided a sworn statement, which claimed that he'd been in the residence when he heard a window break, followed by the screams of a toddler and woman who were also in the home.

The witness, along with another man, ran out to pursue the subject and chased him down the street; they were unable to make contact with the subject.

Officers also took a statement from the woman who had been in the house.

She said that she had been holding the toddler when the brick came in through the window; the female victim attested that she had placed her body in front of the child in order to protect the baby.

Officer Smith and Lt. Pitts spoke with other witnesses before documenting and photographing the scene.

Later, through a photographic line up, one of the witnesses would later assist the officers by identifying the male subject as Deandre Howard.

A few days later, on Dec. 14, 2018, Officer Smith attempted to get in touch with Howard via a telephone call, but the call went through to voicemail.

Since Howard's address was outside of city limits, the JCSO was asked to see if a deputy could make physical contact with Howard.

Deputy Burrus was able to get in touch with Howard, who was asked to contact the MPD.

Howard said he had the MPD's phone number and would give them a call.

On Jan. 7, 2019, Howard had not yet contacted the police department and charges were filed against him with the State Attorney's Office.

On March 11, Howard was arrested at 11:07 a.m. by Deputy Adamczyk.

Howard was booked into the Jefferson County Jail at 11:20 a.m. on the charges of throwing deadly missiles into a dwelling and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Willie Boyd – March 12

Willie James Boyd, 56, of Tallahassee, was arrested by JCSO's Deputy Adamczyk on Tuesday, March 12, after violating the terms of his probation.

Boyd, who had a warrant issued for his arrest by the Department of Corrections, was placed under one year of probation in June of 2018 after being charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

However, in February of 2019, Boyd broke the terms of his probation after using intoxicants to excess and/or being in possession of drugs or narcotics.

According to the Department of Corrections warrant, which was signed by Judge Caloca-Johnson on Feb. 26, 2018, Boyd was found to be in possession of a drug or narcotic that was not prescribed to him by a physician after failing a urine sample.

On March 12, Boyd was arrested at 1:10 p.m., and booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

Quinten Glenn – March 18

Quinten Tremayne Glenn, 42, of Monticello, was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Harrison on Monday, March 18, on the charges of false imprisonment and battery-domestic violence.

According to the report issued by the JCSO, Deputy Harrison responded to a call pertaining to a physical altercation, where he made contact with Quinten Glenn.

Glenn informed Deputy Harrison that he had been involved in an argument with his girlfriend, as the girlfriend had recently begun talking with another man.

Glenn stated that his girlfriend had informed him that she wanted to leave him for the other man and that he (Glenn) did not want her to leave; this disagreement was what started the argument.

Glenn advised Deputy Harrison that there had not been a fight between the two, just an argument.

After receiving Glenn's statement, Deputy Harrison made contact with the girlfriend.

The girlfriend declared that she had been attempting to break up with Glenn and had informed him that she wanted to leave the house.

According to the girlfriend, Glenn told her that she “was not leaving” and placed his hands around her neck; he further told her that she was not allowed to leave the house and every time she tried to leave, he would hold her down by her throat.

While speaking with the girlfriend, Deputy Harrison was able to observe red marks on her neck that were consistent with her statement.

A witness to the altercation said that he heard Glenn and the victim inside a bedroom and could hear Glenn informing the victim that she was not allowed to leave; he could also hear them fighting.

The witness said he kicked in the door in order to stop the altercation.

Due to the fact that Glenn had held the victim down and not allowed her to leave the residence, Glenn was arrested for battery-domestic violence and false imprisonment.

After being arrested on March 18, Glenn was booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

Tyrece Davis, 34, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Monday, March 18; charged with driving while license suspended (DWLS) and no insurance on vehicle. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Wendy Dawn Stewart, 42, of Monticello, FL; arrested Monday, March 18; charged with possession of a controlled substance without prescription; possession of certain drugs without prescription; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Spencer Lamar Lacy, 21, of Monticello, FL; arrested Monday, March 18; charged with possession of meth with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000. Released same day.

Adil Rashard McCoy, 28, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Sunday, March 17; charged with possession of marijuana less than 20 grams; possession and use of drug equipment; and resisting officer/obstruction without violence. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Paul Almer Branch, 46, of Lamont, FL; arrested Friday, March 15; charged with out-of-county violation of probation, possession of methamphetamine; possession of listed chemicals/manufacture of meth; and possession of controlled substance, meth. No bond amount or release date listed.

Kathy L. Woody, 40, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, March 15; charged with two counts of DWLSR, habitual offender, and allowing an unauthorized person to drive. No bond amount or release date listed.

Rebekka Cooper, 25, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, March 15; charged with aggravated child abuse, willful torture/malicious punishment; and child abuse, inflicting physical or mental pain. Bond set at $25,000. Released same day.

Matthew Thomas O’Donnell, 33, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, March 15; charged with DUI. No bond amount or release day listed.

Lindsey Ross Heady, 26, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, March 13; charged with tampering/harassing witness/victim about information. Bond set at $20,000. No release date listed.

Mark Edward Ross, 59, of Miccosukee, FL; arrested Wednesday, March 13; charged with DWLR with knowledge. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Ruby Elizabeth Lunch, 34, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, March 13; charged with possession of a controlled substance without prescription, and possession/sale of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Bond set at $2,500. No release date listed.

Shad Robert Bowman, 37, of Monticello, FL; arrested Tuesday, March 12; charged with domestic battery and VOP, simple battery. Bond set at $2,500. No release date listed.

Luciano Leon-Sales Rodriguez, 38, of Gainesville, FL; arrested Tuesday, March 12; charged with DUI. Bond set at $1,500. Released on following day.

Penny Marie Lewis, 39, of Monticello, FL; arrested Sunday, March 11; charged with resisting officer without violence. No bond amount or release date listed.

Isiah Hawkins, 61, of Monticello, FL; arrested Sunday, March 11; charged with DWLS and DUI property/person damage. No bond amount listed. Released on March 16.

Thomas Daniel Forehand, 42, of Perry, FL; arrested Saturday, March 10; charged with DUI and refusal to submit. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Natalie Christine Hess, 30, of Parkersburg, WV; arrested Saturday, March 10; charged with unlawful introduction and possession of certain drugs without prescription. Bond set at $2,500. No release date listed.

Darlene Renee Berryman, 46, of Cincinnati, OH; arrested Saturday, March 10; charged with tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact. Bond set at $1,000. Released same day.

Floyd Melvin Seabrooks, 39, of Monticello, FL; arrested Saturday, March 10; charged with trespassing; Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Arturo Balcazar Romichel, 45, of West Palm Beach, FL; arrested Friday, March 9; charged with DUI and driving with expired license more than six months. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Dusty Danielleanne Shiver, 22, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, March 9; failure to appear in court (FTA) on violation of probation, battery. No bond amount or release day listed.

Romel Germal Morrison, 24, of Valdosta, GA; arrested Thursday, March 8; charged with possession of drug equipment. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

John Patrick Caceres, 53, of Port Richey, FL; arrested Thursday, March 8; charged with possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Aleisha Wilma Crabbe, 41, of Grand Bay, AL; arrested Thursday, March 8; charged with possession of cannabis under 20 grams. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Willie Eugene Thomas, 64, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, March 7; charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Jacob Nikolas Kohloff, 37, of Homeless, CA; arrested Wednesday, March 7; charged with FTA, trespassing on property. No bond amount listed. Released on following day.

Omar Lewis George, 31, of Pelham, GA; arrested Wednesday, March 7; charged with VOP, felony fleeing or attempting to elude. No bond amount or release date listed.

Joseph Wagner Livingston, 28, of Monticello, FL; arrested Tuesday, March 6; charged with VOP, felony battery. No bond amount or release date listed.

Ladarius Rashard Washington, 43, of Monticello, FL; arrested Tuesday, March 6; charged with parole violation. No bond amount or release day listed.

Rodney Allen Hill, 38, of Lamont, FL; arrested Monday, March 5; charged with VOP, sale, manufacture or delivery of drugs. No bond amount listed. Released same day.

Jesse Dural Kinghorn, 63, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; arrested Monday, March 5; charged with DUI, unlawful blood alcohol level, and resisting officer/obstruction without violence. Bond set at $500. Released on following day.

Thomas Joseph Stuff, 25, of Monticello, FL; arrested Sunday, March 4; charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000. Released same day.

William Lucas Turner, 40, of Monticello, FL; arrested Sunday, March 4; charged VOP, boating under influence. No bond amount or release day listed.

James Lavern Wesley, 56, of Monticello, FL; arrested Sunday, March 4; charged with DWLS with knowledge. Bond set at $2,500. Released on following day.